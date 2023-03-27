icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Mar, 2023 16:03
HomeWorld News

Support for Ukraine waning – EU member president

Slovakia’s Zuzana Caputova says military aid for Kiev is not unlimited and warns of weakening public resolve
Support for Ukraine waning – EU member president
Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova © Getty Images / Adrian Dennis - Pool

Support for Ukraine is declining both materially and morally in Slovakia as the country’s ability to provide Kiev with military aid diminishes, President Zuzana Caputova said on Monday. 

“Regarding possible military aid, resources are not inexhaustible,” Caputova stated during a Bratislava conference on foreign policy. “If we do not also invest in the defense industry, we will not be able to move forward even in our own defense,” she explained. 

Caputova claimed that public support for Ukraine is “running out” in Slovakia – which is a member of the EU and NATAO – perhaps more than in any other country. She added that while the majority of Slovaks are still inclined to accept Ukrainian refugees, most believe that life has become worse with their arrival.  

“Misinformation and misinterpretation are being used to reduce public support for the actions we are taking as a country,” the Slovakian leader argued, adding that “there is a growing gap between decisions made by the state based on our values and national interests, and the stance of citizens.”

Caputova warned that the government risks losing the public’s support for its foreign policy, and that the issue could affect parliamentary elections in September. The leader claimed that the future of Slovakia’s foreign policy direction and military aid to Ukraine could become key issues. 

EU nation approves fighter jets for Ukraine
Read more
EU nation approves fighter jets for Ukraine

Despite the apparent discontent among the population, Caputova argued the need to constantly explain to people the importance of continuing to help Ukraine, which she claimed is necessary not only to defend Slovakia’s own values, but also its security and economic interests.

The government in Bratislava has been a staunch backer of Kiev in its conflict with Russia. Slovakia has taken in thousands of Ukrainian refugees and provided weapons and ammunition to Kiev’s forces. Last week, Slovakia sent several MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, becoming the first country to provide such equipment. 

However, polls have shown waning support for the current Slovakian leadership. Former prime minister and leader of the Social Democrats opposition party, Robert Fico, is currently top of pre-election surveys as his party calls for an end to military aid. Meanwhile, a Globsec public opinion poll showed in December that as many as 39% of Slovaks believe that NATO and the US are to blame for the Ukraine conflict.

Top stories

RT Features

Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
China has taken the gloves off against US aggression – Prof. Xiang Lanxin
0:00
28:36
Hello? It’s Me. The ICC
0:00
27:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies