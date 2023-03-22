icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Mar, 2023 19:17
HomeWorld News

UK war crimes probe launches with call for evidence

The investigation into extrajudicial killings by British troops in Afghanistan was announced last year
UK war crimes probe launches with call for evidence
©  Getty Images / Jonathan Brady

An independent inquiry into alleged illegal killings by the British military in Afghanistan officially opened with a call for evidence on Wednesday. Investigation chairman Lord Justice Haddon-Cave promised to “do everything in our power” to “get to the bottom” of the scandal.

I would urge anyone, who has got any information or material, which they think may be relevant to the inquiry, to please get in touch with the inquiry team as soon as possible,” Haddon-Cave said in a statement on Wednesday accompanying the launch of a public website devoted to the inquiry. 

Allegations surfaced last year that UK Special Air Services (SAS) soldiers had slaughtered 54 Afghans in the Helmand province between 2010 and 2011 in circumstances that amounted to war crimes.

UK launches ‘independent’ probe into war crime allegations
Read more
UK launches ‘independent’ probe into war crime allegations

In addition to determining whether special forces or other UK troops were responsible for “numerous” extrajudicial killings between 2010 and 2013 and whether any of those alleged crimes should be prosecuted, the probe is tasked with determining whether the Royal Military Police acted properly in its investigation of those crimes or whether it deliberately sought to cover them up – and “what lessons can be learned” from any deviant behavior.

It is just as important to exonerate the innocent as it is to bring anyone who broke the law to justice, Haddon-Cave said in his statement, “both for the reputation of the armed forces and the country.” 

Investigators can compel the appearance of witnesses and production of documents. However, Haddon-Cave declined to directly address a reporter’s question regarding whether the committee would be taking evidence from the Taliban, who returned to power in 2021 but retained a strong foothold in Helmand even when coalition forces had the upper hand nationally.

After examining “thousands of documents, many highly sensitive,” and holding “background briefings” about British military operations in Afghanistan, the probe will begin hearings about specifics, Haddon-Cave explained, acknowledging that much of the latter would have to be conducted behind closed doors due to the sensitive nature of special forces activities. 

The probe was announced in December after law firm Leigh Day filed a high court case on behalf of Sayfullah – an Afghan man who claimed his father, two brothers, and cousin were murdered during a SAS raid in February 2011 in southern Afghanistan. Another suit on behalf of the Noorzai family was later opened.

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Documenting the prisoners of Guantanamo Bay
0:00
27:2
CrossTalk: Practicing multipolarity
0:00
24:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies