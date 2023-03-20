icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Mar, 2023 21:25
HomeWorld News

Israeli minister says there’s ‘no such thing’ as Palestinians

Bezalel Smotrich has claimed the people is “an invention that is less than 100 years old”
Israeli minister says there’s ‘no such thing’ as Palestinians
FILE PHOTO. Bezalel Smotrich. ©  Getty Images / NurPhoto / Gili Yaari

There’s no such thing as Palestinian history or culture, and no such thing as a Palestinian people, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has claimed. The minister, who is tasked with the administration of the occupied West Bank, made the inflammatory remarks on Sunday during a visit to France.

Smotrich was speaking at a memorial event commemorating Jacques Kupfer, a prominent Zionist and activist with the right-wing Likud Party, who died back in 2021. The minister delivered his speech while standing at a lectern draped with a flag depicting a variation of the so-called ‘Greater Israel’ map that appears to include the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Gaza and Jordan, footage of the event, which was widely shared online, shows. 

“Is there a Palestinian history or culture? There is none. There is no such thing as a Palestinian people,” the politician stated, scoring applause from the audience.

The Palestinian people is an invention that is less than 100 years old.

Smotrich, a settler in the occupied West Bank himself, also claimed to be a real Palestinian, while describing his late grandfather as a “13th generation Jerusalemite” and a “true Palestinian.”

Palestinian town should be ‘wiped out’ – Israeli minister READ MORE: Palestinian town should be ‘wiped out’ – Israeli minister

The controversial remarks drew the ire of Palestinian officials, who condemned them as “racist” and “extremist.” Palestine's Foreign Ministry condemned Smotrich’s denial of the existence of the Palestinians, stating that such statements “foster an environment that fuels Jewish extremism and terrorism against our people.” 

This is the second major controversy that Smotrich, well-known for his hardline Zionist stance and repeated anti-Palestinian remarks, has ignited this month. Early in the month, the minister called for “wiping out” the Palestinian town of Huwara, which saw riots by Israeli settlers following the shooting of two settlers by a Palestinian gunman. The rioting claimed the life of at least one Palestinian resident of Huwara. 

The remarks received widespread condemnation, prompting the minister to backtrack and claim he “did not mean that the town of Huwara should be wiped out,” but that Israel should “act in a targeted manner against terrorists and supporters of terrorism.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The role of religion in global politics
0:00
27:5
Iraq War 20th anniversary: ‘Shock & Awe’ architect says invasion was Desert Storm on steroids
0:00
28:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies