icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Mar, 2023 15:56
HomeWorld News

Hunter Biden sues ‘laptop from hell’ repair shop

The US president’s son accused the store owner of invading his privacy by distributing information found on his computer
Hunter Biden sues ‘laptop from hell’ repair shop
FILE PHOTO ©  Getty Images / Drew Angerer

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, filed a countersuit on Friday against the owner of the Delaware laptop repair shop where he allegedly abandoned his ‘laptop from hell’, claiming invasion of privacy – but still not admitting the laptop is actually his.

Mac Shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac copied and shared Biden’s private data without his permission for personal and commercial gain, the countersuit claims, charging the computer repairman with six counts of invasion of privacy. Biden’s lawyers seek a jury trial, compensatory and punitive damages, and the return of any of Biden’s data still in the possession of Mac Isaac or anyone he shared it with. 

Biden had a “reasonable expectation of privacy” regarding his computer’s contents for a full year after it was dropped at the Mac Shop, the countersuit argues, citing Delaware state law. While a repair authorization form “allegedly signed by Mr. Biden” agreed to relinquish any claims of loss or damage after 90 days, the filing points out that Mac Isaac initially said he didn’t know who had dropped the computer off.

Another Biden family member took foreign cash – report
Read more
Another Biden family member took foreign cash – report

Nor did Mac Isaac even wait the 90 days before digging into the data, according to his own book, in which he describes accessing footage of Biden engaged in sex acts and drug taking that made him “uncomfortable.”

Even if the laptop could be considered formally abandoned, the suit continues, Mac Isaac would technically only have possession of the computer itself, and not the data stored on it.

Mac Isaac sued Biden, along with former House Intelligence Committee chief Adam Schiff (D-California), CNN, and Politico, for defamation earlier this month.

Biden’s countersuit argues that the comments held up as defamatory – his public statements suggesting the incriminating data found on the “laptop from hell” could have been hacked or physically stolen by Russian agents – did not name the computer repair shop or its owner and therefore do not qualify as defamation. 

The presidential scion also went on the attack against Rudy Giuliani, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, former Trump campaign director Steve Bannon, and several others, enlisting the Department of Justice’s National Security Division to hunt for violations of federal law in the named parties’ copying and sharing of “Biden’s personal computer data.” 

In the meantime, multiple Biden family members and associates are under investigation by the House Oversight Committee for taking payments from Chinese companies in exchange for undefined services. 

Top stories

RT Features

‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took his sport to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took his sport to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE
The Galician genocide: How Russian identity was wiped out in what is now Western Ukraine
The Galician genocide: How Russian identity was wiped out in what is now Western Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took his sport to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took his sport to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE
The Galician genocide: How Russian identity was wiped out in what is now Western Ukraine
The Galician genocide: How Russian identity was wiped out in what is now Western Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The realities & myths of self-driving vehicles
0:00
26:53
P1+none? Swaran Singh, professor of diplomacy and disarmament, Jawaharlal Nehru University
0:00
30:15
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies