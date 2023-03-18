icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Mar, 2023 00:39
HomeWorld News

Biden questions ICC powers

The US leader has commented on “war crimes” allegations against the Russian president
Biden questions ICC powers
President Joe Biden talks to reporters before departing from the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, DC, March 17, 2023. ©  AP / Alex Brandon

US President Joe Biden admitted on Friday that Washington doesn’t recognize the International Criminal Court, but agreed with its claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin committed “war crimes” in Ukraine.

“Well, I think it's justified,” Biden told the White House press corps before boarding a helicopter on Friday evening, when asked about the ICC. “But the question is, it’s not recognized internationally by us, either. But I think it makes a very strong point.”

Putin “clearly committed war crimes,” Biden said in response to another reporter. He also said the accusations of Chinese payments to members of his family were “not true,” and that the banking crisis in the US has calmed down.

Earlier in the day, the Pre-trial Chamber of the Hague-based ICC accused Putin of “unlawful transfer of population,” along with Russian children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova. The claim appears to be based on the Kiev government’s interpretation of Russian efforts to evacuate children away from frontline areas that the Ukrainian military has targeted, often with NATO-supplied weapons.

You have no power here: What the ICC ‘arrest warrant’ means for Putin READ MORE: You have no power here: What the ICC ‘arrest warrant’ means for Putin

The Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry dismissed the announcement as meaningless, pointing out that Russia is not a party to the ICC’s Rome Statute, and that the court has no jurisdiction in the country whatsoever.

Other Russian officials said the ICC had just self-destructed and demonstrated how “worthless and insignificant” Western-backed institutions have become. Former president and deputy chair of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev compared the ICC “warrant” to toilet paper.

Though the ICC was modeled after the US-backed “tribunals” for Yugoslavia and Rwanda, Washington withdrew from it in 2002 and passed a law authorizing “all means necessary and appropriate” – including military force – to release any American, or national of an allied country, should they be detained by the court.

Some 45 states do not recognize the court’s jurisdiction, including China, India, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

Top stories

RT Features

The Galician genocide: How Russian identity was wiped out in what is now Western Ukraine
The Galician genocide: How Russian identity was wiped out in what is now Western Ukraine FEATURE
The West thought it would destroy Russia's economy with 'sanctions from hell,' here's why the plan failed
The West thought it would destroy Russia's economy with 'sanctions from hell,' here's why the plan failed FEATURE
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Galician genocide: How Russian identity was wiped out in what is now Western Ukraine
The Galician genocide: How Russian identity was wiped out in what is now Western Ukraine FEATURE
The West thought it would destroy Russia's economy with 'sanctions from hell,' here's why the plan failed
The West thought it would destroy Russia's economy with 'sanctions from hell,' here's why the plan failed FEATURE
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Hard talk on Ukraine
0:00
24:41
‘Let’s Go Brandon’ artist Bryson Gray fights censorship
0:00
28:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies