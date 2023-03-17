icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Mar, 2023 16:38
HomeWorld News

Opposition in South American state calls for president’s impeachment

The government of Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso has denounced the ‘destabilization’ effort by the assembly
Opposition in South American state calls for president’s impeachment
©  Getty Images / Ricardo Rubio

A group of Ecuadorian opposition lawmakers has filed a formal impeachment request against President Guillermo Lasso, alleging extortion and embezzlement from public companies. A previous effort to impeach the conservative politician in June fell short of the required vote after the leader cut off negotiations with indigenous protesters.  

The petition, which was presented on Thursday, was signed by 59 assembly members from the Union for Hope (UNES), Social Christian, and Democratic Left parties.  

The president is politically responsible for crimes of extortion and embezzlement,” legislator Viviana Veloz of the UNES party of former president Rafael Correa declared during the National Assembly session. “In this accusation it will be demonstrated how President Guillermo Lasso Mendoza participated in a structure of corruption to obtain benefits for himself and others.” 

Correa-backed candidate Arauz leads in Ecuador election, comes short of one round victory
Read more
Correa-backed candidate Arauz leads in Ecuador election, comes short of one round victory

Should the impeachment process reach the final stage, 92 of the Assembly’s 137 lawmakers must sign on for it to pass, and the court system must also establish “judicial responsibility” to remove Lasso. Veloz said she was confident of legislative support due to there being “abundant” evidence to back the claims. 

 Lasso’s government has rejected the impeachment effort as a “destabilization” attempt by the Assembly. “This request completely lacks the political and legal elements which would support a process against the president,” the administration said. 

Earlier this week, the legislature declassified a raft of documents related to probes into corruption at public companies, seeking to build its case for impeaching Lasso, though the names of the president and his family reportedly did not appear in the documents.

The Assembly approved a report earlier this month that accused Lasso of doling out plum positions with state companies and favorable contracts in exchange for bribes and suggested he could be involved in crimes against state security and public administration. Lasso’s office dismissed the report as “an attack on reason,” arguing it lacked “legal and binding validity.

Opposition lawmakers have moved forward with their impeachment efforts despite having failed to uncover any connection between Lasso and an alleged bribery scheme involving the Albanian mafia, Ecuador’s public electric utility, and Lasso’s brother-in-law Danilo Carrero Drouet, during a two-month investigation earlier this year.  

Lasso, a former banker, scored a surprise victory in the 2021 presidential election against leftist rival Andrez Arauz, a former protégé of Correa who ran on a promise to stop IMF-mandated austerity programs and roll back the neoliberal reforms of Correa’s hand-picked successor Lenin Moreno. While Moreno had begun his presidency as a leftist following in his mentor’s footsteps, his subsequent hard turn right sent his popularity crashing into the single digits and he opted not to run for reelection.

Top stories

RT Features

The Galician genocide: How Russian identity was wiped out in what is now Western Ukraine
The Galician genocide: How Russian identity was wiped out in what is now Western Ukraine FEATURE
The West thought it would destroy Russia's economy with 'sanctions from hell,' here's why the plan failed
The West thought it would destroy Russia's economy with 'sanctions from hell,' here's why the plan failed FEATURE
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Galician genocide: How Russian identity was wiped out in what is now Western Ukraine
The Galician genocide: How Russian identity was wiped out in what is now Western Ukraine FEATURE
The West thought it would destroy Russia's economy with 'sanctions from hell,' here's why the plan failed
The West thought it would destroy Russia's economy with 'sanctions from hell,' here's why the plan failed FEATURE
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Hard talk on Ukraine
0:00
24:41
‘Let’s Go Brandon’ artist Bryson Gray fights censorship
0:00
28:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies