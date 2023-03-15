icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Mar, 2023 05:34
HomeWorld News

Pfizer wants EU to keep paying for unused Covid jabs – FT

Officials in some EU states say the bloc is forcing them to foot the bill for millions of unused vaccine doses
Pfizer wants EU to keep paying for unused Covid jabs – FT
FILE PHOTO. ©  AP / Mark Lennihan

Pfizer has offered to extend its Covid-19 vaccine contract with the European Union while scaling back deliveries, but still expects the bloc to pay billions of euros for unused doses amid a major supply glut in some countries, the Financial Times reported. The offer prompted outrage from a handful of member states, who say the deal would serve the interests of Big Pharma over their own citizens.

The contract extension would push the vaccine agreement out to 2026, with a proposed 40% reduction in the number of doses supplied as well as delays to deliveries, the Times reported on Tuesday, citing two unnamed officials. 

However, despite the suggested cuts, the US pharma giant still insists that it be paid for the full number of doses originally agreed upon, many of which would never be produced under the new terms.

Pfizer shares plummet along with demand for Covid drugs READ MORE: Pfizer shares plummet along with demand for Covid drugs

The amendments to the deal – the full text of which has never been made public – were presented by European health commissioner Stella Kyriakides during a closed-door meeting in Brussels on Tuesday, but faced objections from some EU members. 

In a joint statement issued following the meeting, officials from Bulgaria, Hungary, Lithuania and Poland said they would not sign the agreement with the proposed changes, as they “do not present a final and fair solution to the problems of the Covid-19 vaccine surplus and do not meet the needs of the healthcare systems, the needs of citizens and the financial interests of the member states.”

Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski argued that the current Pfizer proposal would favor Big Pharma, and has called for the secretive contract to be published, questioning the role European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen played in the negotiations for the massive vaccine deal. 

An EU watchdog launched a probe into the negotiation and procurement process late last year, after von der Leyen’s office failed to produce personal text messages sent to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla during the talks for nearly 2 billion vaccine doses, prompting accusations of corruption.

EU chief can’t find Pfizer CEO texts READ MORE: EU chief can’t find Pfizer CEO texts

The 27-member bloc originally signed a joint contract with Pfizer in 2020, but since the pandemic receded, demand for vaccines has steadily dropped, leaving an overabundance across the continent. Some countries have been forced to throw away vaccines, with Germany alone tossing out some 36.6 million doses, according to public broadcaster BR24, while others are sitting on large stocks of unused shots, such as Austria, which has reported around 17.5 million in its supply.

However, Czech Health Minister Vlastimil Valek pushed back on the criticisms, arguing that the “majority of countries” had agreed to the deal and that “the contract is not bad.” He added that the large stock of doses would not pose a problem as “Covid is still here” and “It will be necessary to repeat vaccination each year for a particular group of patients.”

Top stories

RT Features

The West thought it would destroy Russia's economy with 'sanctions from hell,' here's why the plan failed
The West thought it would destroy Russia's economy with 'sanctions from hell,' here's why the plan failed FEATURE
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war FEATURE
Echoes of Maidan: Georgia has a huge Western-funded NGO sector and regular outbreaks of violent protest, is there a link?
Echoes of Maidan: Georgia has a huge Western-funded NGO sector and regular outbreaks of violent protest, is there a link? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The West thought it would destroy Russia's economy with 'sanctions from hell,' here's why the plan failed
The West thought it would destroy Russia's economy with 'sanctions from hell,' here's why the plan failed FEATURE
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war FEATURE
Echoes of Maidan: Georgia has a huge Western-funded NGO sector and regular outbreaks of violent protest, is there a link?
Echoes of Maidan: Georgia has a huge Western-funded NGO sector and regular outbreaks of violent protest, is there a link? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: China’s masterstroke
0:00
24:36
The hypocrisy of activism
0:00
25:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies