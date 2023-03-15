icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Mar, 2023 03:47
Another state may cut ties with Taiwan

Honduras wants to establish formal diplomatic relations with Beijing
Honduras' President Xiomara Castro at UN headquarters in New York, September 20, 2022 ©  AP / Jason DeCrow

The President of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, has announced that her country, one of just 14 sovereign states to maintain formal ties with the island of Taiwan, will seek to establish diplomatic relations with mainland China instead. 

Castro tweeted on Tuesday that she instructed Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina “to manage the opening of official relations with the People's Republic of China” to join the rest of the world in “expanding the borders with freedom.”

If the Central American country proceeds with the plan, it will likely have to break off its relations with Taiwan, as Beijing refuses to maintain diplomatic ties with states that recognize Taiwan in breach of its ‘one-China’ policy.

Taipei has yet to comment on the announcement publicly, but a source within its foreign affairs department said officials were “in the process of ascertaining the situation,” according to the Central News Agency.

Honduras may join the list of over a hundred states which have switched diplomatic relations from Taiwan to the People’s Republic of China over the decades. Nicaragua switched its diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 2021, following the Solomon Islands in 2019, while the Dominican Republic and El Salvador cut ties with Taiwan in 2018. Panama abandoned its diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 2017.

Currently, only a handful of nations recognize Taiwan as a sovereign country, including Guatemala, Paraguay, Belize, Haiti, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Nauru, the Marshall Islands, Palau, Tuvalu, Eswatini, and the Holy See.

Beijijng considers Taiwan to be part of its sovereign territory and has vowed to peacefully reunify with the island, while reserving the right to use military force if necessary. 

