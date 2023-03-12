icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Mar, 2023 13:21
HomeWorld News

Czechs protest price rises and Ukraine military aid

Demonstrators in Prague rallied against poverty and demanded an end to weapons deliveries to Kiev

Thousands of Czechs took to the streets of Prague for an anti-government demonstration on Saturday. Protesters decried falling living standards and rising prices, but also their government’s continued military support of Ukraine.

Organized by the right-wing Law, Respect, Expertise party (PRO), the rally saw demonstrators wave Czech flags and placards demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s government. The current Czech cabinet has been criticized for its perceived failure to tackle the issues posed by rising inflation.

Addressing the crowd, PRO leader Jindrich Rajchl vowed: “We will do everything in our power to make sure that this government’s national catastrophe of Petr Fiala ends as soon as possible.

The politician added that the country deserves a new government that would “put the interests of the citizens of the Czech Republic first.

Other speakers at the rally included at least one serving and one retired senator, as well as a lawyer and a film director.

Concluding the protest, Rajchl warned that unless the government steps down by April 10, there will be another demonstration next month, with participants blocking government buildings.

READ MORE: Major protest in EU capital calls for direct gas talks with Russia

After Saturday’s event came to an end, a group of protesters marched toward the National Museum, where they chanted for the Ukrainian flag to be removed from its facade. According to a police spokesperson, several dozen people tried to force their way into the building, which resulted in scuffles with officers. Local media reported that 18 arrests were made, while two policemen were injured.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan condemned the protesters’ behavior.

Top stories

RT Features

As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war FEATURE
Echoes of Maidan: Georgia has a huge Western-funded NGO sector and regular outbreaks of violent protest, is there a link?
Echoes of Maidan: Georgia has a huge Western-funded NGO sector and regular outbreaks of violent protest, is there a link? FEATURE
Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war FEATURE
Echoes of Maidan: Georgia has a huge Western-funded NGO sector and regular outbreaks of violent protest, is there a link?
Echoes of Maidan: Georgia has a huge Western-funded NGO sector and regular outbreaks of violent protest, is there a link? FEATURE
Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Biohacking: Optimizing human life, but at what cost?
0:00
27:31
Neutral but engaged? Yu Bin, Senior Fellow at the Russian Studies Center of the East China Normal University
0:00
28:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies