icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Mar, 2023 15:47
HomeWorld News

German railway nixes free transport of Ukrainian aid – Der Spiegel  

Deutsche Bahn had reportedly ceased charging fees for such services shortly after Russia launched its military operation against Kiev  
German railway nixes free transport of Ukrainian aid – Der Spiegel  
FILE PHOTO. A container is loaded onto a special train bringing aid supplies to the Ukraine, at the BEHALA container terminal in Berlin on March 24, 2022. ©  John MACDOUGALL / AFP

Germany’s national railway company has quietly terminated the practice of shipping humanitarian aid destined for Ukraine free of charge, Der Spiegel reported on Friday. The decision was supposedly made due to the legal legal constraints on incorporated companies in Germany in terms of charity, according to the magazine.     

Citing “railway circles,” Der Spiegel revealed that Deutsche Bahn “apparently” stopped providing free transportation for such goods starting January 1 of this year.      

According to the report, in December 2022 humanitarian groups organizing the shipment of food, hygiene products, water purification equipment and generators to Ukraine received a message from Deutsche Bahn notifying them of the “provisional suspension of free transport.”     

The letter reportedly clarified that, as an incorporated company, the German national railway operator had a certain ceiling in terms of how much it could spend on such charitable activities, according to Der Spiegel.     

Several activists had allegedly petitioned the country’s transport minister, Volker Wissing, to intervene in the fall of 2022. However, those attempts were apparently unsuccessful, the outlet noted.     

Saudi Arabia makes Ukraine aid pledge READ MORE: Saudi Arabia makes Ukraine aid pledge

A ministry spokesperson was quoted by Der Spiegel as saying that the “railway bridges” were a private initiative of Deutsche Bahn, which picked up the tab for it single-handedly. The official added that the German government is currently looking at ways to maintain the free transportation of aid to Ukraine going forward. The article pointed out, though, that a “quick solution is not expected.”      

As the outlet noted, the initiative was launched last year with much pomp, with DB-Cargo chief Sigrid Nikutta offering assurances at the time that her company was prepared to “maintain these ‘railway bridges’ for a very long time.”     

According to Der Spiegel, Deutsche Bahn transported free of charge a total of 1,300 cargoes to Ukraine last year. This is estimated to have cost the railway operator up to €5 million.

 

Top stories

RT Features

Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan FEATURE
Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea
Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea FEATURE
Dogs of war: Here’s why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here’s why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan FEATURE
Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea
Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea FEATURE
Dogs of war: Here’s why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here’s why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Subramanian Swamy challenged by Afshin Rattansi for opposing Indian neutrality on Russia vs NATO in Ukraine, China tension
0:00
31:1
The whistleblower who tried to stop a war
0:00
28:13
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies