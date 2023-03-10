MEP blasts West’s ‘criminal’ approach to Ukraine

The EU lawmaker slammed Brussels’ continued military aid to Kiev

Irish MEP Mick Wallace has condemned the EU’s continued military support for Kiev, saying Brussels is not taking the option of peace talks seriously and arguing that Ukraine is being "sacrificed" for the geopolitical "obsessions" of the US.

During a speech in the European Parliament, a clip from which Wallace posted to Twitter, he insisted that the EU, led by Washington, was refusing to “take the option of Peace seriously” amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Instead, Wallace said, the EU was standing by and watching "the slaughter and devastation" continue.

"The Global South is not on board with helping this proxy war persist, because it makes no sense," Wallace said, adding that it is "increasingly clear that Ukraine is being sacrificed for the obsessions of the US establishment."

The Irish MEP said the only people benefiting from the conflict were "weapons manufacturers and Western corporations," which he claimed were “buying up Ukraine now for a pittance.”

"The Russian invasion is criminal, but the manner in which the West has been dealing with this has also been criminal," he concluded.

Russia has repeatedly said it is open to talks with Ukraine if its leaders accept what the Kremlin calls the "reality on the ground," referring to the status of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, which voted to join Russia in public referendums last autumn.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has floated a ten-point "peace formula" that would require Moscow to withdraw all of its troops from the territory Kiev claims as its own. However, Russia has rejected that proposal as unrealistic.

A 12-point peace plan put forward by China was met with a cool response from the West, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying Beijing does not have "much credibility" in the issue. US State Secretary Antony Blinken, however, admitted that the plan included some "positive elements."

Last week, Wallace also called the September 2022 sabotage of the Russian-German Nord Stream pipelines "a premeditated terrorist attack on critical European infrastructure."

Fellow Irish MEP Clare Daly said it was “jaw-dropping” that the EU was not investigating potential US and Norwegian links to the attack after a report by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh alleged Washington was behind the sabotage.