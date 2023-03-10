icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Mar, 2023 17:16
HomeWorld News

US military academies experiencing spike in sexual assaults – AP

One in five female students has been affected, according to a Pentagon report
US military academies experiencing spike in sexual assaults – AP
FILE PHOTO: Members of Class of 2019 enter the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy May 24, 2019 in Annapolis, Maryland. ©  ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Reports of sexual assault at US military academies jumped significantly during the 2021-22 school year, the Associated Press revealed on Friday, citing a report based on the findings of an anonymous survey.

The survey found an 18% increase in student-reported sexual assaults compared with the previous year, according to the Pentagon report obtained by AP, with one in five female students saying they had experienced unwanted sexual contact.

The increase was driven mostly by the US Naval Academy, where reports of assaults almost doubled in 2022 with 61 cases, compared to 33 cases the previous year.

“It’s unclear whether the phasing out of Covid-19-related restrictions contributed to the increase” the AP said, noting that the naval school is “directly adjacent to bars in downtown Annapolis, Maryland.”

The report also noted that respondents cited alcohol as a key factor in over half of the assaults and recommended additional policies on student drinking.

The Air Force Academy in Colorado reported 52 cases, the same as the previous year, while the US Military Academy at West Point in New York reported 42, down from 46 and marking the only decrease.

The Pentagon conducts the surveys anonymously to get “a more accurate depiction” of the problem, given that sexual assault is an underreported crime, AP said.

Pentagon reports record number of sexual assaults
Read more
Pentagon reports record number of sexual assaults

The data also included cases where civilians, active-duty troops and prep school students reported being assaulted by a student at the academies. The study also encouraged students to report unwanted sexual contact prior to beginning studies, with 16 saying their assault happened before enrolling.

“All together, the total number of reported assaults with any connection to a student was 206 — about 28% higher than last year’s total of 161,” according to AP.

In 2021, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that combating sexual misconduct in the US armed forces was one of his “top priorities.” Reports of assaults dropped that year amid shortened school terms due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest statistics come after reports of sexual assault at the US Merchant Marine Academy earlier this month. According to a CNN report on Wednesday, a “culture of fear” at the school has made victims reluctant to report their assailants and trigger an investigation.

Top stories

RT Features

Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea
Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea FEATURE
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea
Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea FEATURE
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
War on masculinity
0:00
25:46
Beautiful Baikal: Discovering the ancient lake's secrets
0:00
27:13
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies