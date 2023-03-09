icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Mar, 2023 22:09
Mass shooting leaves 6 dead in Hamburg – media

Multiple suspects have reportedly fled the scene after opening fire at a Jehovah’s Witness religious center
Mass shooting leaves 6 dead in Hamburg – media
FILE PHOTO ©  Getty Images / Alex T

Six people were left dead and at least seven seriously injured after gunfire broke out at a Jehovah’s Witness hall in Hamburg’s Alsterdorf district, according to multiple German media reports. Police were called to the scene around 9pm local time.

Police officers have ordered anyone in the area to “seek shelter in a building immediately” and local residents to stay home as they hunt for the perpetrators.

Emergency services are treating victims at the scene. A “larger police operation” is underway in Alsterdorf as of Thursday night, Hamburg Police tweeted. 

The number of suspects has not been made public yet.

