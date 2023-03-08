icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Mar, 2023 17:58
HomeWorld News

Two deaths and three derailments trigger rare US railroad probe

Regulators have demanded immediate policy changes while investigating troubled rail operator Norfolk Southern
Two deaths and three derailments trigger rare US railroad probe
©  Getty Images / Nick Hagen

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has announced a rare “special investigation” into the “safety practices and culture” at Norfolk Southern Railway, operator of the train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio over a month ago, which may have doused the town in one of the most toxic substances on earth.

Citing the “number and significance of recent Norfolk Southern accidents” – which include three employee deaths and three major train derailments since December 2021 – the NTSB called on the rail operator to “take immediate action today to review and assess its safety practices” in a statement released on Tuesday, stressing that “the continued safe operations of Norfolk Southern is vital to the United States.” 

The probe is the NTSB’s fourth into incidents regarding Norfolk Southern’s Ohio operations in just five weeks and the second in a single day – announced just hours after a collision between a dump truck and a train at a rail crossing in Cleveland left the conductor dead. 

Ohio chemical disaster may hold long-term health risks – experts
Read more
Ohio chemical disaster may hold long-term health risks – experts

Unlike typical investigations focused on single incidents, the latest NTSB probe hopes to diagnose and remedy any “organizational factors” that might be causing Norfolk Southern to literally go off the rails, specifically the rail operator’s “safety culture,” the regulator explained.

Norfolk Southern has lobbied heavily against safety regulations, operating longer than normal trains unions say are critically understaffed. Employees struggled to make the industry listen to their safety concerns until the recent derailments.

Over a month after the East Palestine cars spilled vinyl chloride into the surroundings and the carrier burnt the toxic substance off in what residents were reassured was a safe controlled burn, the Environmental Protection Agency has finally ordered Norfolk Southern to test the area for dioxins, substances among the most toxic on earth that are formed when chlorine compounds burn.

Norfolk Southern announced a six-point “safety plan” after another train derailed near Springfield on March 4, with proposals including adding hundreds of heat and vibration sensors along the tracks. Following Tuesday’s crash, however, the company released a statement vowing to hold “safety stand-down briefings reaching every employee across our network.”

"Moving forward, we are going to rebuild our safety culture from the ground up,” CEO Alan Shaw told Reuters. “This is not who we are, it is not acceptable, and it will not continue.”

The Federal Railroad Administration has also stepped in to conduct a 60-day “supplemental safety assessment” of Norfolk Southern using the findings of a previous audit.

Top stories

RT Features

Back in the USSR: 15 minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea
Back in the USSR: 15 minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea FEATURE
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Back in the USSR: 15 minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea
Back in the USSR: 15 minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea FEATURE
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
TSA Whistleblower invents secure pilot doors
0:00
28:9
War on Russia
0:00
25:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies