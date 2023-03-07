Bangladesh blast leave 15 dead and dozen injured

A series of deadly incidents have taken place across the country in recent days

A powerful explosion has ripped through the Gulistan area of Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, leaving over a dozen people dead and more than 140 injured, according to local press.

The blast on Tuesday evening, the cause of which has yet to be determined, badly damaged a five-story building largely occupied by the BRAC Bank and a bus station, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

According to the latest casualty report, at least 15 people were killed in the incident, while more than 140 were injured. The victims are being taken to the nearby Dhaka Medical College Hospital, a senior police official told the media.

At least 14 people were killed and more than 100 injured in an explosion at a building in #Dhaka's Gulistan area. pic.twitter.com/dbppgpNNCn — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay07) March 7, 2023

The deadly incident is the third in Bangladesh in the past four days. Last Saturday, a blast at an oxygen factory in Sitakunda municipality in the southeast of the country claimed six lives. The next day, an explosion in a building on the capital’s Mirpur Road left three people dead.