icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Mar, 2023 13:48
HomeWorld News

Bangladesh blast leave 15 dead and dozen injured

A series of deadly incidents have taken place across the country in recent days
Bangladesh blast leave 15 dead and dozen injured
Emergency personnel take an injured man to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, following an explosion. ©  AFP

A powerful explosion has ripped through the Gulistan area of Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, leaving over a dozen people dead and more than 140 injured, according to local press.

The blast on Tuesday evening, the cause of which has yet to be determined, badly damaged a five-story building largely occupied by the BRAC Bank and a bus station, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

According to the latest casualty report, at least 15 people were killed in the incident, while more than 140 were injured. The victims are being taken to the nearby Dhaka Medical College Hospital, a senior police official told the media.

The deadly incident is the third in Bangladesh in the past four days. Last Saturday, a blast at an oxygen factory in Sitakunda municipality in the southeast of the country claimed six lives. The next day, an explosion in a building on the capital’s Mirpur Road left three people dead.

Top stories

RT Features

Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region?
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region?
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Taking care of our Elders: Which countries get it right?
0:00
24:29
Africa's stolen history
0:00
25:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies