icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Mar, 2023 08:53
HomeWorld News

Former Pakistani PM reacts to attempted arrest

Imran Khan evaded police, saying he fears for his life amid alleged death threats and lack of security at previous court hearings
Former Pakistani PM reacts to attempted arrest
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan (C) arrives at the High Court on February 20, 2023 in Lahore, Pakistan © AFP / Arif ALI/AFP

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan dodged police as authorities attempted to arrest him and bring him before a judge. The politician was ousted from office in a no-confidence vote last April and is accused of unlawfully selling gifts from foreign dignitaries during his reign. The 70-year-old has described the charges as absurd and politically motivated, and maintains his removal from power was actually a coup.

On Sunday, Islamabad police posted a series of tweets, announcing that it had sent a team of officers to arrest Khan at his residence in Lahore. Officials made a point of warning that action would be taken against anyone who tried to get in the way of the proceedings.

In subsequent messages, the authorities stated that the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party was “avoiding” arrest. Police had “gone into Imran’s room but he was not present there,” the tweets said. Shibli Faraz, who serves as Khan’s chief of staff, was quoted as telling officials that his boss was “not available” at the time, but would comply with the legal procedure.

Former Pakistani PM explains why he canceled rally READ MORE: Former Pakistani PM explains why he canceled rally

The police eventually called off their “operation” and returned to the Pakistani capital

Later in the day, Khan addressed his supporters, saying he refused to comply with the authorities’ demands because he feared for his life amid alleged death threats. According to the former premier, the last time he appeared in court in Islamabad “no security was provided to me.

Khan survived an assassination attempt back in November of last year.

The politician is at the center of several court cases, which he describes as nothing more than a vendetta by his political opponents.

Last week, an anti-graft court issued arrest warrants after Khan ignored several summonses.

Since his ouster, he has been leading a massive protest campaign, demanding a snap election in Pakistan.

Top stories

RT Features

Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region?
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region?
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Taking care of our Elders: Which countries get it right?
0:00
24:29
Africa's stolen history
0:00
25:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies