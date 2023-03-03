icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Mar, 2023 21:06
HomeWorld News

Trump and January 6 prisoners collaborate on song

Profits from the track will reportedly benefit the former president’s incarcerated supporters
Trump and January 6 prisoners collaborate on song
Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, November 18, 2022 ©  AP / Rebecca Blackwell

Former president Donald Trump has lent his vocals to a song in aid of the supporters who were jailed for participating in the January 6, 2021 riot on Capitol Hill. Trump has vowed to issue pardons to the rioters if he is elected in 2024.

Entitled ‘Justice for All’, the song was released on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube on Thursday. It cuts between Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and a group of inmates calling themselves the ‘J6 Prison Choir’ singing the Star Spangled Banner. Running for just over two minutes, it ends with the prisoners chanting “USA.”

According to Forbes, which first reported the story, the prisoners sang their lines over a phone from confinement in a Washington, DC jail. Trump recited the pledge from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Proceeds from the song will go to the families of those jailed for taking part in the riot, except for those whose loved ones assaulted police officers.

A crowd of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, to protest Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory the previous November. Trump, who still maintains that Biden’s win was fraudulent, told the crowd earlier that day to “fight like hell” against the certification, but to do so “peacefully and patriotically.”

Capitol cops can sue Trump – Justice Department
Read more
Capitol cops can sue Trump – Justice Department

The protest briefly disrupted the certification, and the crowd was dispersed by the police after several hours. Numerous clashes between the police and rioters broke out, however, and one Trump supporter was shot dead by an officer. Two others died of natural causes and one by accidental overdose.

Biden’s Justice Department has charged more than 950 people in connection with the riot, while around 350 have been sentenced and 190 incarcerated, according to Justice Department figures. Around three dozen remain held in a special unit of the Washington, DC jail, where they have described conditions as “medieval.”

Trump is running for office again in 2024. Shortly before he formally announced his candidacy, he said that he would consider “full pardons” for the convicted rioters. In an interview this January, he described them as “political prisoners,” many of whom had received unduly harsh sentences for misdemeanor offenses.

Top stories

RT Features

70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region?
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region? FEATURE
Who is India's National Security Advisor and why did Putin decide to meet him one on one?
Who is India's National Security Advisor and why did Putin decide to meet him one on one? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region?
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region? FEATURE
Who is India's National Security Advisor and why did Putin decide to meet him one on one?
Who is India's National Security Advisor and why did Putin decide to meet him one on one? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Global majority
0:00
28:7
The ‘Trumps’ of the world
0:00
22:17
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies