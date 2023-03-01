Horror train crash leaves dozens of casualties

The collision between a freight and passenger train in Greece stoked a blaze with people trapped inside overturned cars

At least 50 people have been injured and 15 more reported dead following a head-on collision between two trains in eastern Greece, local officials said. Hundreds of passengers were on board one of the locomotives at the time of the crash, with many feared trapped in the wreckage amid ongoing rescue efforts.

The crash took place late on Tuesday night near Tempe, located close to Greece’s eastern coast and some 144 miles (233 kilometers) north of the capital city of Athens. Around 20 of those injured are said to be in “serious condition” after the accident, according to state-run broadcaster ERT News, which noted that several train cars were derailed in the collision.

“It was a very powerful collision. This is a terrible night… It’s hard to describe the scene,” Costas Agorastos, the regional governor of Greece’s Thessaly region, told state media.

At least 15 people are said to have died, dozens left injured after 2 trains collidedWitnesses in the aftermath of the crash near Tempe in Greece 🇬🇷 shortly after midnight on Wednesday described an intense fire on one of the carriages, with a large emergency response underway https://t.co/awJtLviS88pic.twitter.com/i2YgdRznjz — Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) March 1, 2023

Passengers reached by local media described the moment of the crash, saying they felt a “strong jolt” before the train lost power, forcing panicked travelers to smash windows in order to flee overturned railcars.

📹 | Passenger train with around 400 passengers collides with cargo train in #Greece's Larissa.pic.twitter.com/IGXDhnpsZT — EHA News (@eha_news) March 1, 2023

Thirty ambulances have reportedly rushed to the scene to treat the wounded, with multiple hospitals in nearby Larissa now operating on an “emergency basis,” local reports added. Fire crews also responded to fight a blaze that erupted on some cars, while the police and military have also mobilized rescue teams.