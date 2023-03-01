icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Horror train crash leaves dozens of casualties
1 Mar, 2023 00:57
HomeWorld News

Horror train crash leaves dozens of casualties

The collision between a freight and passenger train in Greece stoked a blaze with people trapped inside overturned cars
Horror train crash leaves dozens of casualties
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, March 1, 2023 ©  AP / Vaggelis Kousioras

At least 50 people have been injured and 15 more reported dead following a head-on collision between two trains in eastern Greece, local officials said. Hundreds of passengers were on board one of the locomotives at the time of the crash, with many feared trapped in the wreckage amid ongoing rescue efforts.

The crash took place late on Tuesday night near Tempe, located close to Greece’s eastern coast and some 144 miles (233 kilometers) north of the capital city of Athens. Around 20 of those injured are said to be in “serious condition” after the accident, according to state-run broadcaster ERT News, which noted that several train cars were derailed in the collision.

“It was a very powerful collision. This is a terrible night… It’s hard to describe the scene,” Costas Agorastos, the regional governor of Greece’s Thessaly region, told state media.

Passengers reached by local media described the moment of the crash, saying they felt a “strong jolt” before the train lost power, forcing panicked travelers to smash windows in order to flee overturned railcars.

Thirty ambulances have reportedly rushed to the scene to treat the wounded, with multiple hospitals in nearby Larissa now operating on an “emergency basis,” local reports added. Fire crews also responded to fight a blaze that erupted on some cars, while the police and military have also mobilized rescue teams.

Top stories

RT Features

The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Africa’s growing refugee crisis
0:00
26:23
Mass shootings & ADHD meds...A connection?
0:00
26:48
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies