icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Feb, 2023 14:48
HomeWorld News

Asian ally announces more arms purchases from US

The Japanese government has overseen a radical boost in defense spending
Asian ally announces more arms purchases from US
The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter fires a Tomahawk land attack missile on April 7, 2017 in the Mediterranean Sea © Getty Images / Ford Williams/U.S. Navy via Getty Images

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday that Tokyo intends to buy 400 Tomahawk missiles from the United States in a bid to boost its defense capabilities, citing security concerns over China and North Korea.

“Our country’s plan is [to purchase] 400 units,” Kishida told a parliamentary budget committee. He did not provide additional details for reasons of military sensitivity. The deal is being processed through the United States’ Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.

Kishida’s government has announced plans to significantly bolster the country’s military and will divert 211.3 billion yen ($1.55 billion) to purchase the missiles. The deal will see Japan join the US and the UK as the only countries with Tomahawks. The US has also authorized the sale of the weapons to Australia.

Japan’s defence spending has jumped by nearly a quarter from last year, and represents part of its biggest military build-up since World War II. Japan had adopted a post-war pacifist stance which limits its military spending to defensive purposes.

South Korea and US respond to missile launch by Pyongyang
Read more
South Korea and US respond to missile launch by Pyongyang

However, Japan last year amended its security and defense policies, specifically citing concerns about Beijing’s military ambitions. Tokyo pledged to aim for the NATO standard of spending 2% of its GDP on defense by 2027.

The Tomahawk weapon, which launches from ships and submarines, can hit targets from a distance of around 1,200 miles (1,900 km), which would place the Japanese arsenal within range of China’s east coast.

Kishida’s government also intends to increase spending on various other military capabilities, such as cyber warfare programs, drone ballistic missile defenses and reconnaissance and surveillance satellites.

The spending spree comes amid Japanese concerns about the launch of potential Chinese military action in Taiwan, as well as a recent increase in North Korean ballistic missile testing.

Beijing seeks to reunite what it calls a renegade island with the mainland, preferably by peaceful means.

A weapons test from Pyongyang earlier this month saw two missiles splash down in waters off the Japanese coast, within the country’s exclusive economic zone. North Korea maintains that its launches are a response to US military drills in the region, which it sees as a threat.

Top stories

RT Features

The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Mass shootings & ADHD meds...A connection?
0:00
26:48
Idolization into hell? Vassilis Fouskas, professor of international politics and economics, University of East London
0:00
28:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies