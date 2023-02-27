icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Feb, 2023 14:58
HomeWorld News

Landmark US military victory slammed as ‘evil’

Critics have called for Abrar Omeish to be removed from her post as a school board member in Virginia
Landmark US military victory slammed as ‘evil’
A view of the US Marine Corps War Memorial in Virginia, United States on January 5, 2023 © Getty Images / Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A school board member in the US state of Virginia has ignited a media maelstrom for suggesting that the Battle of Iwo Jima, a key victory for the United States army during World War II, “unfortunately happened” and that it set a record for “human evil.”

“Something for us to certainly reflect on as we learn our history and think about it,” said Abrar Omeish, who is Muslim, at a meeting of the Fairfax County School Board in Virginia last week in reference to the United States’ Japanese Day of Remembrance, which notes the internment of Japanese-Americans in 1942 following the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“The days when, you know, Iwo Jima unfortunately happened and set a record for really, what I hate to say, human evil is capable of,” she said.

Omeish’s account of the key military win sparked criticism, not least of which from the Fairfax County Parents Association, who questioned why she was “condemning the brave US Marines that invaded Iwo Jima.” 

Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US
Read more
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US

“Perhaps she meant to say something else,” they added. Other Twitter critics demanded that Omeish step down from her position.

Omeish reacted to the reports by claiming in an email to the New York Post that her comments were directed at the US’ policy at the time of the internment of Japanese-Americans, and not the military battle.

The Battle of Iwo Jima is considered to be among the most violent battles of World War II. Fighting for control of airfields more than 600 miles south of Tokyo between US Marines and the Imperial Army of Japan lasted for five weeks in 1945. It resulted in the deaths of nearly 7,000 members of the US military, as well as the vast majority of the 18,000 Japanese soldiers stationed there.

Omeish was criticized last year when she voted against a resolution to honor victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks in the United States.

She claimed that doing so would ostracize Arab-Americans, American Muslims, Sikhs and Hindus “and all brown or other individuals that have been mistaken for Muslims since that day over the past two decades.”

Omeish’s father, Dr. Esam Omeish, is a founding member of an Islamic Center in Virginia that was previously under the authority of Anwar Al-Awlaki, an American imam who was reportedly radicalized and subsequently killed in a US drone strike in Yemen in 2011.

Top stories

RT Features

The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Anatomy of a coup
0:00
28:7
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Toward negotiations?
0:00
26:19
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies