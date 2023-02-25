icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Feb, 2023 22:09
HomeWorld News

Berlin rally against arming Ukraine draws tens of thousands

An estimated 13,000 to 50,000 people attended the event calling for peace talks
Berlin rally against arming Ukraine draws tens of thousands
©  Kevork Almassian on Twitter

Tens of thousands of Germans braved the elements to attend the Uprising for Peace, a massive rally organized by Die Linke (Left Party) politician Sahra Wagenknecht and author Alice Schwarzer on Saturday. 

The demonstrators massed at the Brandenburg Gate, calling for peace talks to end the conflict in Ukraine and demanding Berlin cease supplying Kiev with weapons. 

Wagenknecht slammed the German government for trying to "ruin Russia," urging leaders to make Moscow an "offer" so that peace talks could begin. The rally, she said, represented the "start of a citizens’ initiative" and the launch of a "new, strong peace movement in Germany." 

The rally welcomed protesters from across the political spectrum, declaring anyone who wanted peace "with an honest heart" was welcome, though neo-Nazi provocateurs jostling for media attention were not. 

The organizers counted some 50,000 participants, while the police gave a lowball figure of 13,000. 

Wagenknecht and Schwarzer earlier this month published a Manifest for Peace urging Chancellor Olaf Scholz to "stop the escalation in weapons deliveries." It has since been signed by over half a million people, including well-known public intellectuals and political figures.

Scholz has repeatedly declared peace talks to be outside the realm of possibility, insisting that it is Russia that is unwilling to come to the table, despite Moscow’s many attempts since the start of the conflict to resolve things peacefully.

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE
‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow
‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow FEATURE
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine?
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE
‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow
‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow FEATURE
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine?
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Asian alliance moves away from US
0:00
26:27
UK espionage laws
0:00
26:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies