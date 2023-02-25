icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Feb, 2023 16:59
HomeWorld News

Chelsea boss reveals death threats

Graham Potter has overseen a poor run of results at Stamford Bridge despite the club’s mammoth spending spree
Chelsea boss reveals death threats
Chelsea manager Graham Potter during the UEFA Champions League press conference at Signal Iduna Park on February 15, 2023 in Dortmund, Germany © Getty Images / Oliver Hardt - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Graham Potter, the manager of Premier League giants Chelsea, told the media on Friday that he and his family have received anonymous death threats amid the club’s recent run of poor form.

Chelsea have won just two of their past 14 games despite spending upwards of $600 million on players during the past two transfer windows – with last weekend’s 1-0 home defeat to bottom-of-the-league Southampton met with a cacophony of jeers from the Stamford Bridge faithful.

“People have a perception I don’t care,” Potter said, addressing the media at a news conference on Friday ahead of Chelsea’s clash with London rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

“What’s that based on? How do you know? You could ask my family how life has been for me and them,” he explained. “It’s not been pleasant at all. I’ve had some not particularly nice emails come through, that want me to die and want my kids to die. That’s obviously not pleasant to receive.”

Ex-Chelsea footballer found dead in Türkiye
Read more
Ex-Chelsea footballer found dead in Türkiye

Potter was hired as Chelsea manager in September to replace UEFA Champions League winner Thomas Tuchel at the request of chairman Todd Boehly – the US businessman who completed a takeover of the club last May from its former owner Roman Abramovich.

The Englishman was considered to be one of the most highly rated young coaches in English football when he arrived at Chelsea from his former side Brighton. Despite the poor start to his tenure, however, he said his problems pale in comparison to the real-world issues being met by many.

“Life is tough for a lot of people,” he said. “No one really wants to care about Premier League managers. Sometimes life isn’t fair. It’s not like I’m complaining about it. You ask me ‘Is it hard?’ I say ‘Yes, it is hard.’ You suffer. You get upset. When you’re in private, you show real emotion with your family.

“There’s a point to be considered, but the world is tough. We’re going through an energy crisis, a cost-of-living crisis. People are striking every other week. No one wants to hear about the poor old Premier League manager.”

Potter and Chelsea will have an opportunity to arrest their downward slump on Sunday when they take on rivals Tottenham in a pivotal Premier League clash for both sides – but another poor result and the disquiet in the stands at Stamford Bridge will likely increase by decibels.

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE
‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow
‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow FEATURE
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine?
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE
‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow
‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow FEATURE
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine?
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Asian alliance moves away from US
0:00
26:27
UK espionage laws
0:00
26:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies