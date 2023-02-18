Syria claims ‘Israeli strike’ on central Damascus

Multiple casualties reported in a “residential neighborhood” of the Syrian capital

At least one missile hit the Kafar Souseh neighborhood of Damascus overnight, severely damaging a residential building and causing multiple deaths and injuries, state news agency SANA reported early Sunday, blaming the Israeli military.

A volley of missiles targeted Damascus shortly after midnight, and even though Syrian air defenses were activated, one of the “hostile” projectiles directly hit a multi-story building, the agency said. A local police source confirmed several “martyrs and wounded” in the attack.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW