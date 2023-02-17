icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Feb, 2023 23:10
HomeWorld News

US social justice warrior outed as race impostor – media

She’s “white as the driven snow,” the activist’s mother has told The Intercept
US social justice warrior outed as race impostor – media
©  Fox News / Screenshot

A woman who rose to prominence in the US social justice movement, landing a job as chief equity, inclusion and culture officer with a left-wing activist group, has reportedly misrepresented her ethnic background for years, hiding the fact that she’s white.

Raquel Evita Saraswati, a Muslim LGBTQ activist and senior staffer at the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), has claimed for years to be of Latina, South Asian and Arab descent. The Intercept reported on Thursday that those claims are now being questioned by other AFSC members, who fear that she’s working on behalf of groups that seek to undermine her organization.

Saraswati was born Rachel Elizabeth Seidel, according to her mother, Carole Perone. Her parents are both of European descent.

“I call her Rachel,” Perone told the Intercept. “I don’t know why she’s doing this.”

“I’m as white as the driven snow, and so is she,” added Perone, who shared photographs of her daughter with the media outlet but asked that they not be published. The Intercept said Saraswati’s complexion in the pictures was far whiter than the bronzed look she’s had in recent years.

Perone also shared her Ancestry.com profile and a photo of Rachel's late  biological father. The Intercept said another relative confirmed that Saraswati is white.

“I’m German and British, and her father was Calabrese Italian,” Perone said. “She’s chosen to live a lie, and I find that very, very sad.”

‘I have used blackness when it was not mine’: ANOTHER white BLM activist admits to FAKING being black READ MORE: ‘I have used blackness when it was not mine’: ANOTHER white BLM activist admits to FAKING being black

Saraswati has served on mayoral commissions on LGBT affairs in Philadelphia, according to her Linkedin profile. She didn’t respond to the Intercept’s requests for comment. She posted a Twitter message on Thursday, saying, “Still have Covid. Please bear with me on response delays.”

If the allegation against Saraswati is true, she would be following in a long line of leftist US activists who were exposed as race impostors. Perhaps the most infamous was Rachel Dolezal, who claimed to be black and resigned as an NAACP chapter leader after her parents told the media that she was white in 2015.

Oskar Pierre Castro, who served on the AFSC search committee that hired Saraswati in 2021, told the Intercept that she presented herself as a “queer, Muslim, multiethnic woman.” He added, “It really touched all the points… I feel deceived.”

Top stories

RT Features

Kosovo, Donbass and Catalonia are famous examples, but do you realize how many countries have problems with separatism?
Kosovo, Donbass and Catalonia are famous examples, but do you realize how many countries have problems with separatism? FEATURE
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India FEATURE
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Kosovo, Donbass and Catalonia are famous examples, but do you realize how many countries have problems with separatism?
Kosovo, Donbass and Catalonia are famous examples, but do you realize how many countries have problems with separatism? FEATURE
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India FEATURE
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sex trafficking: Raising awareness and fighting this dangerous crime
0:00
27:0
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Narrative in crisis
0:00
25:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies