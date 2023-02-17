icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Feb, 2023 07:53
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Pakistan’s FM responds to claim of involvement in Ukraine conflict

Media reports of arms shipments from Islamabad to Kiev are “not accurate”, the Foreign Ministry has said
Pakistan’s FM responds to claim of involvement in Ukraine conflict
FILE PHOTO. Ukrainian soldiers during a training exercise. ©  Genya SAVILOV / AFP

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has denied claims that Islamabad has been supplying Kiev with military items. Rumors of Pakistani involvement in the armed conflict have been swirling for several months.

When asked about reports in the Indian media that Pakistan was supplying “defense items” to Ukraine, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch called them “not accurate”.

“Pakistan maintains a policy of non-interference in military conflicts. Pakistan only exports defense stores to other states based on strong End Use and none re-transfer assurances,” she added, speaking during a regular press briefing on Thursday.

Claims of Pakistani involvement in the Ukrainian conflict have been circulating since at least August, when images of munitions marked as produced in Pakistan emerged on social media.

Media reports of alleged supplies from Pakistan to the conflict zone have come from outlets including French newspaper Le Monde in September, and Indian daily The Economic Times last month.

US training Ukraine to conserve ammunition
Read more
US training Ukraine to conserve ammunition

The Indian paper claimed Pakistan was preparing a shipment of 159 containers of artillery munitions to Poland, which were meant for Ukraine. The report, based on anonymous sources, provided details of the purported shipment, including the name of the vessel, its intended destination, and the content of the cargo.

The newspaper stated that previously Pakistan “played a critical role in transfer of arms on behalf of the UK to Ukraine” and that it expected to receive Ukrainian help with upgrading Soviet-designed helicopters in return.

The US and its allies have pumped Ukraine with arms, pledging to keep helping Kiev for “as long as it takes” to defeat Russia. The rapid depletion of Western military stockpiles, particularly artillery shells, has emerged as a major issue with the assistance programs, as the conflict drags on.

Moscow has accused the US of derailing peace talks in order to prolong the conflict, and assessed that its strategy can only result in more deaths and destruction, while not changing the outcome.

Top stories

RT Features

Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India FEATURE
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media FEATURE
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India FEATURE
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media FEATURE
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sex trafficking: Raising awareness and fighting this dangerous crime
0:00
27:0
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Narrative in crisis
0:00
25:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies