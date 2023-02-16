icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Feb, 2023 23:54
HomeWorld News

Pentagon to help troops get abortions

US military officials have unveiled special benefits for service members who want to terminate their pregnancies
Pentagon to help troops get abortions
FILE PHOTO ©  DVIDS / Tech. Sgt. Lynette Hoke

The Pentagon has taken steps to ensure that troops have easy access to abortion, offering ample time off and fully funded travel for service members who are stationed in states that banned the procedure in the wake of last year’s US Supreme Court ruling on Roe v Wade.

Department of Defense officials revealed the special benefits on Thursday, saying troops who have to go out of state for an abortion will get up to three weeks of leave and allowances to cover all travel costs. US military branches have 30 days in which to enact the new policies.

Service members can’t control where they are stationed, a senior defense official told Military Times, and the new policies are designed to alleviate potential impact on their “access to essential health care.” The official expressed hope the move “will help ensure long-term that we’re able to recruit, retain and maintain the readiness of a highly qualified force.”

The issue surfaced last summer, when the nation’s high court struck down the abortion protections enshrined in the 1973 Roe v Wade decision and left it up to states to make their own laws on access to the procedure. Dozens of states, including Texas and Georgia, have imposed bans or new restrictions.

Pentagon weighs in on abortion rights READ MORE: Pentagon weighs in on abortion rights

The new leave and travel benefits can be accessed whether a service member or his or her dependent needs to access abortion services or fertility treatment out of state. The policy is designed to prevent commanders from delaying leave approvals by taking such steps as requiring troops to undergo medical tests or speak with a chaplain.

“We’re going to have to go after those commanders who do the bad thing, just like we go after toxic commanders,” the unidentified defense official said.

Troops also are given up to 20 weeks, rather than the previous limit of two weeks, to inform their commanders of a pregnancy. Those who choose to delay notification can be placed on light-duty and non-deployable status by a military health care provider, without their condition being disclosed to their commander. However, when a pregnancy is discovered in pre-deployment testing, troops who don’t plan to abort their baby must notify their commander immediately.

A Pentagon study found that 56.2% of women service members who have an unwanted pregnancy didn’t use birth control at the time they conceived.

Top stories

RT Features

Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India FEATURE
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media FEATURE
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India FEATURE
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media FEATURE
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
NATO roadblock: Türkiye stands in front of Sweden
0:00
26:53
Diamonds are forever, but are they real?
0:00
27:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies