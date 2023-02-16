icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Feb, 2023 12:57
Turkish minister escapes fire blast (VIDEO)

Government official Fahrettin Koca was visiting an area devastated by the recent earthquakes when the incident happened
Turkish minister escapes fire blast (VIDEO)
©  Adem Metan / Twitter

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca escaped injury after embers exploded from a fire as he was inspecting rescue efforts in the southern province of Hatay, which was badly hit by the devastating recent earthquakes.

According to Turkish media, the incident occurred early Thursday morning when the official was speaking to doctors at a field hospital.

The group had lit a fire to keep warm, although the embers suddenly burst into the air, shooting out flames and hot residue. Koca and others quickly jumped to safety.

Journalist Adem Metan, who shared a video of the incident, said Koca’s team had informed him that the minister was unharmed.

More than 36,000 people were killed and over 108,000 injured across multiple Turkish provinces when 7.6 and 7.7 magnitude earthquakes struck on February 6. In neighboring Syria, the disaster claimed more than 5,500 lives.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the tragedy as “the disaster of the century.”

