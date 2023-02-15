icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Feb, 2023 14:45
HomeWorld News

EU parliament member rebukes Zelensky

The Ukrainian leader is “feeding his people into carnage,” MEP Mick Wallace said
EU parliament member rebukes Zelensky
FILE PHOTO: Mick Wallace delivers a speech in the European Parliament. ©  Frederic Marvaux / EP

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his Western supporters are not interested in seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict with Russia, Mick Wallace, a member of the European Parliament from Ireland, said on Wednesday.  

“Zelensky has been making the rounds begging for more weapons, but not one word to say about peace. How many of his own people must he conscript and feed into the carnage before he sits down to negotiations?” Wallace said during a parliamentary debate.  

The MEP described Russia’s military operation as illegal and “unforgivable,” and said that the conflict has devastated Ukraine. “Also unforgivable is how willing Western leaders are to ensure this becomes a war without end,” Wallace argued.  

Instead of calls for ceasefires, dialogue, and peace talks, we are deepening Western involvement in the war with no apparent concern for the repercussions. 

Wallace warned that calls for Ukraine to seize Crimea would “lead to a possible breakout of nuclear war” and would only galvanize the resolve of the Russian people to defend the peninsula. Crimea, which is predominantly populated by ethnic Russians, voted to leave Ukraine and join Russia shortly after the 2014 Western-backed coup in Kiev.  

Andrey Sushentsov: Here’s why Ukraine’s Zelensky wants a long war with Russia
Read more
Andrey Sushentsov: Here’s why Ukraine’s Zelensky wants a long war with Russia

Speaking to reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reiterated that Washington would support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”   

Russia sent its troops to Ukraine nearly a year ago, citing the need to protect the people of Donbass and Kiev’s failure to implement the 2014-2015 Minsk agreements. Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a recent interview that the US and its allies had “blocked” negotiations between Moscow and Kiev when they broke down prior to April 2022.  

Ukrainian officials have since said that peace can only be achieved if Moscow surrenders Crimea and other former Ukrainian territories. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, together with Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, joined Russia after holding referendums in September. Moscow has maintained that Kiev’s demands to return the territories are a non-starter.  

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in late December that the Ukrainian leadership was incapable of negotiating and was dominated by “rampant Russophobes.”  


Top stories

RT Features

Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India FEATURE
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media FEATURE
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India FEATURE
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media FEATURE
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Australian war crimes in Afghanistan revealed
0:00
28:10
CrossTalk: Military math
0:00
24:51
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies