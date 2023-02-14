icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Feb, 2023 02:33
Shooting triggers university lockdown

Michigan State University officials have ordered students and staff to shelter in place
Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing as authorities respond to reports of shootings, February 13, 2023 ©  Jakkar Aimery / Detroit News via AP

Michigan State University has been placed on lockdown after shots were fired at multiple locations on campus. Police are on the scene and reportedly pursuing a suspect on foot.

Campus police reported shots fired at MSU’s Berkey Hall and IM East building on Monday night, noting that law enforcement is “active on the scene.” Authorities said there were “multiple reported injuries” and that there appeared to be only one suspect, but offered no other details.

“The suspect is believed to be on foot right now. Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place,” the police said.

In a separate notice, campus law enforcement urged students and staff to “run,” “hide,” or “fight” depending on their circumstances. “Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option,” it said.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer later tweeted she was briefed on the incident, saying “Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

