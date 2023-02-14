Shooting triggers university lockdown

Michigan State University officials have ordered students and staff to shelter in place

Michigan State University has been placed on lockdown after shots were fired at multiple locations on campus. Police are on the scene and reportedly pursuing a suspect on foot.

Campus police reported shots fired at MSU’s Berkey Hall and IM East building on Monday night, noting that law enforcement is “active on the scene.” Authorities said there were “multiple reported injuries” and that there appeared to be only one suspect, but offered no other details.

“The suspect is believed to be on foot right now. Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place,” the police said.

In a separate notice, campus law enforcement urged students and staff to “run,” “hide,” or “fight” depending on their circumstances. “Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option,” it said.

This video was sent to me by a friend. Police making a valiant effort to secure a chaotic situation. #MichiganStatepic.twitter.com/ZWgQnbfE8l — Russell Jakubowski (@RussJakubowski) February 14, 2023

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer later tweeted she was briefed on the incident, saying “Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight.”

MORE: Scene at @michiganstateu where there are reports of multiple shot on or near campus. (Video from Cassidy Szott, student at MSU) pic.twitter.com/JIQzJXlbvm — Roop Raj (@rooprajfox2) February 14, 2023

