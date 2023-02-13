icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Feb, 2023 17:39
HomeWorld News

France slams Marvel film’s ‘false’ portrayal of its military

While the Defense Ministry said it was not trying to censor art, it insisted that no ‘revisionism’ be permitted
France slams Marvel film’s ‘false’ portrayal of its military
©  Getty Images / Paras Griffin

French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu lashed out on Monday at Marvel Studios over what he described as the “false and deceptive” portrayal of French soldiers in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’ 

Lecornu specifically referenced a scene in the film that shows French soldiers storming a base of the fictional African kingdom Wakanda in Mali, where they brutalize several scientists in their attempt to steal the coveted (also fictional) mineral vibranium.  

The soldiers are captured and brought as prisoners into a UN meeting where they are forced to kneel before the queen of Wakanda, who embarrasses the French ambassador in front of the international community.  

The French soldiers in the film are shown wearing uniforms very similar to those worn in Operation Barkhane, France’s eight-year anti-terror operation in Northern Africa. Barkhane officially concluded in November, after a change in government in Mali yielded a leader much less sympathetic to the West’s regional agenda, and Burkina Faso last month also ordered French troops to leave.  

Former colony orders French troops to leave – media
Read more
Former colony orders French troops to leave – media

Lecornu implied the scene dishonored “the 58 French soldiers who died defending Mali, at its request, in the face of Islamic terror groups.”  

There must be “no revisionism…allowed about France’s recent actions in Mali,” the Defense Ministry declared, telling the AFP: “We intervened at the country’s own request to fight armed terrorist groups, far from the story told in the film, namely a French army coming to pillage natural resources.” 

While Lecornu was said by people close to him to be “angry at seeing the film,” the ministry insisted it was not calling for censorship or for the film to be withdrawn. 

France has blamed Russia for turning the governments of its former North African colonies against it after mercenaries from the Russian private military company Wagner were allegedly hired to take the place of some of the French troops previously stationed there. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier this month promised continued military support to Mali in its fight against terrorism.

Top stories

RT Features

Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Arms buffet: Ukraine flooded with weapons
0:00
27:31
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Nord Stream solved?
0:00
26:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies