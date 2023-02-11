icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Feb, 2023 14:48
HomeWorld News

Transgender double rapist not a threat to female inmates – prison authority

The Scottish Prison Service launched a review after a public outcry over the decision to put Isla Bryson in an all-female jail
Transgender double rapist not a threat to female inmates – prison authority
Isla Bryson, 31, formerly known as Adam Graham, from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, arrives at the High Court in Glasgow. ©  Andrew Milligan / PA Images via Getty Images

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) has concluded a transgender inmate with a history of sexual violence as a male did not pose a threat to other prisoners when previously held in a women’s facility. Isla Bryson’s case has garnered widespread media attention in the UK, with critics questioning the rationale behind the inmate’s placement.

On Thursday, several British media outlets published excerpts of the SPS urgent review, which has not been released in full yet. SPS chief executive Teresa Medhurst argued it was “not necessary” to do so due to the level of personal information the report contains.

However, the parts that have been made public indicate that the SPS believes that “at no time during this period was any woman in SPS care at risk of harm as a consequence of the management” of Bryson.

Officials also emphasized that the transgender inmate did not come into contact with any other women during her time at the Cornton Vale facility.

Scottish govt does U-turn on trans prisoners READ MORE: Scottish govt does U-turn on trans prisoners

The review did point out, however, that there are several areas regarding the management of transgender prisoners that require improvements.

For instance, it is recommended that communication within the justice sector be enhanced and that a “shared justice process” for the admission of transgender people into prisons be established.

The review was launched by Scotland’s Justice Secretary Keith Brown last month in response to widespread public criticism of Bryson’s placement in an all-female prison.

The transgender convict at the center of the story is awaiting sentencing later this month for raping two women while she was still a man named Adam Graham.

Following the public outcry, Scottish authorities did move Bryson to a male prison last month.

In addition, a broader SPS Gender Identity and Gender Reassignment (GIGR) Policy Review was initiated.

Until it is completed, any transgender inmate, who has acted violently toward women in the past, will not be placed in a female penitentiary. Additionally, newly convicted or remanded transgender prisoners will be held in a prison that aligns with their gender at birth.

Top stories

RT Features

Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
President Assad’s advisor on earthquakes: US and EU imposing collective punishment on Syrians through sanctions
0:00
27:56
Organization creating laws to protect whistleblowers
0:00
28:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies