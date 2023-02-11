icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Feb, 2023 12:32
HomeWorld News

Iran drone-attack suspects arrested – security officials

Israeli “mercenaries” were involved in a raid on a defense workshop, the authorities claim
Iran drone-attack suspects arrested – security officials
©  Social media

Iranian security agencies have arrested the culprits behind a recent drone attack on a military facility in the central city of Isfahan, the country’s authorities said on Friday. They claimed Israel was responsible for the incident, but have not provided any further details on the alleged perpetrators.

In a joint statement, Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an influential branch of Tehran’s armed forces, said “the main actors behind the failed attempt to sabotage one of the industrial centers of the Ministry of Defense… were identified and arrested.”

The attack was orchestrated by Israeli “mercenaries,” and their involvement in the act has been proven, the statement read. The agencies did not elaborate further, saying that, due to the ongoing investigation, “additional information will be published at the appropriate time.”

However, the statement warned that Israel’s actions would not go unanswered and the nation would receive a “lesson to remember.”

Iran points finger after drone strike – media
Read more
Iran points finger after drone strike – media

The attack on the military workshop in Isfahan took place on January 28 and involved three drones, one of which was shot down by air defenses, while the other two crashed before reaching their target, according to the Iranian Defense Ministry. At the time, it described the raid as “unsuccessful,” adding that it had only slightly damaged the facility’s roof.

In the aftermath of the attack, Iran blamed Israel for the incident, condemning it as an “attempted act of aggression.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu neither confirmed nor denied responsibility, explaining that he “never talks about specific operations.”

“Every time some explosion takes place in the Middle East, Israel is blamed or given responsibility – sometimes we are, sometimes we’re not,” he said in an interview with CNN.

Iran and Israel have been at odds for years over Tehran’s nuclear program. While Israeli officials have repeatedly warned that Iran is seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, Tehran has dismissed the allegations, arguing that its nuclear program serves only peaceful purposes.

Top stories

RT Features

Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
President Assad’s advisor on earthquakes: US and EU imposing collective punishment on Syrians through sanctions
0:00
27:56
Organization creating laws to protect whistleblowers
0:00
28:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies