icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Feb, 2023 22:28
HomeWorld News

New Zealand celebrates largest-ever drug seizure

A navy ship intercepted 3.5 tons of cocaine floating in the Pacific Ocean – enough to supply Australia for a year
New Zealand celebrates largest-ever drug seizure
©  Getty Images / New Zealand Defense Force

More than 3.5 tons of cocaine were found floating in the Pacific Ocean last week, New Zealand police confirmed on Wednesday. The haul marks the country’s largest drug seizure ever.

The cocaine, packaged in 81 plastic-wrapped bales covered with nets equipped with flotation devices, was located in a joint operation involving New Zealand Police, Customs Service, and a defense force called Operation Hydros that was launched in December to monitor “suspicious vessels’ movements,” according to a statement from the police. The Royal Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui picked up the haul and brought it back to Auckland, where it is due to be destroyed.

Worth about 500 million New Zealand dollars ($316 million) wholesale, the cocaine would have supplied the Australian market for an entire year – and the New Zealand market for 30, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster claimed.

Smugglers busted with drugs disguised as Ukraine aid
Read more
Smugglers busted with drugs disguised as Ukraine aid

While the method of packaging and delivery was not unusual for the region, according to Greg Williams, head of the police force’s organized crime group, the amount of cocaine was about four times as large as the haul that previously held the record.

No arrests have been made, nor have police pointed to any suspects. The drop location is thought by police to be a “transit point” for international drug smugglers.

Authorities credited Operation Hydros with the find, stressing the need for law enforcement to work with other government departments. “We see perhaps this is just an indication that the transnational organized crime groups are testing the market in different ways, so as agencies, we need to collaborate,” acting comptroller of the Customs Service Bill Perry said.

Top stories

RT Features

Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran
0:00
25:18
CrossTalk: Against peace?
0:00
27:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies