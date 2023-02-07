icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Feb, 2023 14:11
HomeWorld News

Ban on Russian media protects ‘freedom of expression’ – Borrell 

Moscow is using “manipulation and interference as a crucial instrument” during the Ukraine conflict, the EU’s top diplomat claims  
Ban on Russian media protects ‘freedom of expression’ – Borrell 
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell talks to the press in Brussels on January 23, 2023. ©  John THYS / AFP

The EU’s crusade against Russian media does not seek to curb free speech but in fact pursues the opposite goal, the bloc’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on Tuesday. His remarks triggered criticism from Moscow, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova saying that Russia has viewed the media crackdown as a sign of a dictatorship.  

Speaking at a conference dedicated to the EU’s response to foreign disinformation, Borrell said that the sanctions on Russian media “effectively banned them from operating” within the bloc.   

“In doing that, we are not attacking the freedom of expression, we are just protecting the freedom of expression,” he argued.  

Borrell also noted that the EU is trying to support those media organizations that Russia has classified as ‘foreign agents’, a designation meaning that an entity is either funded from abroad or is under “foreign influence.”  

“What I’m saying is not just rhetoric. I cannot go into detail, but believe me, we try to support them in practical terms,” he said, adding that he would not say how in order not to do them “a bad favor.”  

In an attempt to defend the EU’s media policies, Borrell claimed that Russia is using “manipulation and interference as a crucial instrument” in the Ukraine conflict. In light of this, the diplomat said that the EU would launch a platform called the Information Sharing and Analysis Center to combat falsehoods.  

Top EU diplomat speaks out on fighter jets for Ukraine – media READ MORE: Top EU diplomat speaks out on fighter jets for Ukraine – media

“We need to understand how these disinformation campaigns are organized ... to identify the actors of the manipulation,” he stressed.  

Commenting on Borrell’s remarks, Zakharova stated that in the past Moscow regarded the media crackdown as “a manifestation of liberal dictatorship.” But the way the diplomat described these policies in his latest speech made them “sparkle with fresh colors with a shade of delusion,” she added.   

In recent years, the EU has unleashed a campaign against Russian media which only intensified when Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In March, the EU suspended the broadcasting activities of Sputnik and RT, with the number of blacklisted channels only growing in the following months as the bloc introduced new sanctions against Russia.

Top stories

RT Features

The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military FEATURE
The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West?
The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West? FEATURE
Controversial coup leader & US ally: Who was ex-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf?
Controversial coup leader & US ally: Who was ex-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military FEATURE
The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West?
The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West? FEATURE
Controversial coup leader & US ally: Who was ex-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf?
Controversial coup leader & US ally: Who was ex-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The rise of terrorism in Africa
0:00
25:58
World Freedom Index: fact or hypocrisy?
0:00
25:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies