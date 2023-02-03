icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Feb, 2023 21:02
HomeWorld News

Former colonial power accuses Russia of ‘neocolonial’ conduct

France lashed out after several African countries banished its troops 
Former colonial power accuses Russia of ‘neocolonial’ conduct
Protesters in Ouagadougou hold up a sign that reads "For liberty to come, France must go," calling for the withdrawal of French troops from Burkina Faso, January 20, 2023. ©  OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP

The French Foreign Ministry has claimed that Russia is threatening the sovereignty of several African states and endangering their populations. The allegation came after Moscow commented on recent decisions by Mali and Burkina Faso to expel French troops from their territory.

At a press conference on Thursday, Quai d’Orsay spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre accused Russia of “neocolonial political involvement” in Africa and said Moscow’s “mercenaries” operating on the continent endangered the “security of the African population.”

The day before, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Paris was continuing to treat African countries “from the point of view of its colonial past.”

“French colonialism on the African continent has ended. The era when African countries had to ask someone, in particular France, before making a sovereign decision has ended,” Zakharova told Anadolu Agency at a press briefing in Moscow.

France agrees to withdraw from former colony
Read more
France agrees to withdraw from former colony

“We are not interested in what they say in Paris. We are interested in what each individual country says and the African Union says,” Zakharova added.

Last month, Paris grudgingly agreed to Burkina Faso’s demands that all French troops leave the country within 30 days. At a protest in Ouagadougou, demonstrators denounced the former colonial power and waved Russian flags. 

The neighboring Mali, also a former French colonial possession, expelled the French military mission six months prior, unhappy with the lack of success in the nine-year struggle against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and Al-Qaeda affiliates. Paris has blamed Moscow for Bamako’s change of heart.

Another former colony of France, the Central African Republic, was the first to show Paris the door and invite the private Russian military company Wagner Group to help with its sectarian conflict. While Western powers have denounced Wagner as a threat to “human rights” in CAR, the government in Bangui says Russia “saved” the country.

Top stories

RT Features

Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle FEATURE
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia FEATURE
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle FEATURE
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia FEATURE
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Revisiting Germany
0:00
29:8
The globalist war on free speech
0:00
24:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies