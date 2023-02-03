icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Feb, 2023 17:09
HomeWorld News

On Covid-19 and beyond, Western democracies are deploying military-grade propaganda to fight dissent

New revelations show how the UK and Canada used army psyops units to target ‘disinformation’

Rachel Marsden is a columnist, political strategist, and host of independently produced talk-shows in French and English.

Rachel Marsden is a columnist, political strategist, and host of independently produced talk-shows in French and English.

rachelmarsden.com
On Covid-19 and beyond, Western democracies are deploying military-grade propaganda to fight dissent
Soldier in headquarter control center. ©  Milan_Jovic / Getty Images

Thanks to a whistleblower, we now know that critics of Covid-19-related lockdowns and vaccine mandates — including prominent journalists and politicians — were monitored by the UK army’s information warfare brigade. 

One of the military units reportedly deployed in the activity was the 77th Brigade, created in 2015 and described by the media at the time as comprised of “warriors who don't just carry weapons, but who are also skilled in using social media such as Twitter and Facebook, and the dark arts of "psyops" - psychological operations.” 

These big guns — backed by artificial intelligence surveillance tools — were trained on experts and authoritative voices who deviated from the conventional Covid-related narratives promoted by the state, with the collected data used to craft government propaganda. As we now know, any dissent during this period was often dismissed as disinformation, quashing legitimate scientific debate along with conspiracy theories and harmful misconceptions. Pre-Covid, it had emerged that an executive in charge of European editorial at Twitter was also serving as a part-time officer of the 77th Brigade. And apparently Twitter didn’t have a problem with that.  

We already knew from former US intelligence community contractor Edward Snowden that domestic spying by Western governments was rampant. But these latest revelations now indicate that the data is being weaponized and turned back on the same citizens for the purpose of imposing groupthink and portraying anyone who doesn’t fit into their intellectual straitjacket as crazy. 

Сold War-style UK psyop unit targets Russians – media
Read more
Сold War-style UK psyop unit targets Russians – media

And the UK is hardly an anomaly in the Western world. The Canadian military was also caught using propaganda techniques honed on the battlefield in Afghanistan to shape the Covid debate. The military figured that it was “needed to head off civil disobedience by Canadians during the coronavirus pandemic and to bolster government messages,” according to the Ottawa Citizen, citing an internal army investigation. Launched in April 2020, the army claimed to have shut it down, but the newspaper has recently revealed that the Canadian military is still financing social media information and data collection operations to the tune of millions of dollars invested in the military industrial complex, for Canadians to spy on themselves, apparently so they can be better brainwashed by their own government under the guise of national security. 

A report published last December by the Associated Press found that the Covid crisis permitted the expansion of this kind of global surveillance, with police in multiple countries — including Australia, Israel, India, and the US — using “technologies and data to halt travel for activists and ordinary people, harass marginalized communities and link people’s health information to other surveillance and law enforcement tools. In some cases, data was shared with spy agencies.” 

It’s not like the folks who are supposed to be focused on protecting the homeland from actual threats to life and limb, rather than just from opinions that diverge from the government diktat, are going to just begin and end with Covid, either. Last June, the Canadian Armed Forces Tweeted: “We’re working with international partners to detect, correct, and call out the Kremlin’s state-sponsored disinformation about Ukraine.”

Last April, US President Joe Biden tried to create a new “Disinformation Governance Board” under the Department of Homeland Security, headed up by a former communications advisor to the Ukrainian foreign ministry — a move so grotesquely biased that the whole project was eventually scrapped. That doesn't mean that domestic information warfare activities have stopped, though. DHS came into existence itself under the pretext of better coordinating national security for the global war on terror. And now that surveillance arsenal is used on citizens who merely have different views.  Twitter file releases under new owner, Elon Musk, have shed light on the cozy relationship between government officials — including those working for the PentagonCIA, and FBI – and big US social media outlets like Twitter, which routinely cooperated on certain narratives about geopolitical competitors (like Russia) under the guise of fighting “disinformation”. 

Covid-related tech was exploited for mass surveillance, just as we were warned
Read more
Covid-related tech was exploited for mass surveillance, just as we were warned

What’s really the point of all this heavy-handed domestic narrative control? French senator, Jean-Raymond Hugonet of the center-right Republican Party, provided a glimmer of insight during hearings into China’s social credit system. “It is very interesting to see the way in which China, which has a population infinitely larger than that of European countries, is tackling the treatment of a virus much more important than the Covid, which will overwhelm us — namely the anomie, that is to say the absence of recognition, by a human being or by a society, of the rules and laws,” Hugonet said. “We have seen the yellow vests and are witnessing manifestations of anomie in France every day.” 

If dissent is on the rise, as Hugonet fears, then it’s a clear sign of disconnect between the democratic will of the people and those elected to serve them. Which begs the question — who exactly are these elected officials answering to, if not the people? For all their constant talk of freedom and transparency, Western officials have become obsessed with manufacturing consent, and clearly willing to deploy the army to enforce it. They denounce and sanction other nations for authoritarianism, while ignoring that they're becoming what they claim to loathe. 

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of RT.

Top stories

RT Features

Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle FEATURE
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia FEATURE
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle FEATURE
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia FEATURE
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Revisiting Germany
0:00
29:8
The globalist war on free speech
0:00
24:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies