icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Jan, 2023 20:15
HomeWorld News

NATO member condemns Sweden’s response to Koran burning

Hungary’s top diplomat has argued that Stockholm should “act differently” if it wants to join the US-led military bloc
NATO member condemns Sweden’s response to Koran burning
FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto speaks at a February 2019 press briefing in Budapest. © Getty Images / Laszlo Balogh

Sweden’s response to a Koran-burning demonstration that angered Türkiye – jeopardizing a key approval needed for the Nordic country's bid to join NATO – was “just plain stupidity,” Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has claimed. The top diplomat made his comments to reporters at a press briefing on Tuesday in Budapest, where he hosted his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The incident in question was a Koran-burning stunt at a January 21 political rally in Stockholm. Swedish authorities permitted the event and provided police protection, citing the country’s protections for “far-reaching freedom of expression.”

“As a Christian and as a Catholic, I must say that burning of a holy book of another religion is an unacceptable act,” Szijjarto said. He added, “Stating that the burning of a sacred book is part of freedom of speech is just plain stupidity.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced last week that he had ruled out approving Sweden’s application to join the US-led military bloc.

“If you are that respectful to rights and freedoms, you will respect the faith of the Republic of Türkiye or the Muslims in the first place. If you do not show this respect, then, no offense, but you will not receive any support from us with regard to NATO,” he stressed. 

Türkiye rules out support for NATO hopeful's bid
Read more
Türkiye rules out support for NATO hopeful's bid

Sweden and NATO launched bids last year to join the Western military bloc, citing security concerns raised by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Approval from all 30 members of NATO is required to expand the group. Erdogan, who previously demanded that Sweden and Finland stop supporting Kurdish groups that Turkish officials consider to be terrorists, said the Koran-burning incident violated an agreement signed last June to address Ankara’s security concerns.

Hungary is the only other NATO member that hasn’t yet officially approved the Nordic countries’ applications. Budapest had been expected to vote on the alliance’s proposed expansion by the end of last month. Szijjarto said the issue will be taken up by Hungary’s parliament at its first 2023 session, in February.

As for Türkiye’s decision, Szijjarto said Hungary won’t attempt to influence the outcome. “I never urge any other foreign governments to do things which are not of our concern,” he said, adding that “perhaps they [Sweden] should act differently than that” if they want to secure Ankara’s backing.

READ MORE: Türkiye reiterates proposal for Finland

Addressing Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO bids, Russia has said the expansion of the bloc would not make the European continent more stable or secure.

Top stories

RT Features

Sex, lies and videotapes: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine
Sex, lies and videotapes: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine FEATURE
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington?
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington? FEATURE
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Sex, lies and videotapes: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine
Sex, lies and videotapes: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine FEATURE
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington?
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington? FEATURE
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Taking it to the People: A World of Referendums
0:00
23:55
Tragedy of identity? Nicolai Petro, Author of ‘The Tragedy of Ukraine’ & Professor of Political Science
0:00
29:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies