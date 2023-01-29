Drones attack convoy on Syria-Iraq border – media

Trucks were reportedly hit by airstrikes at the al-Qaim crossing

A convoy of trucks was attacked by drones at the al-Qaim crossing on the Syria-Iraq border on Sunday, Al Arabiya reported citing “opposition activists and a pro-government radio station.” The crossing is purportedly controlled by Iranian fighters.

According to Al Arabiya, 25 vehicles had crossed the border before the attack. Six refrigerator trucks were hit, Syria’s Sham FM and other local media claimed.

The TV channel Al-Mayadeen, however, reported that “three Iranian aid trucks loaded with flour and rice were targeted.” “The convoy did not carry any weapons,” according to the media outlet.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the strike.

The drones allegedly fired a warning shot to allow the truck drivers to abandon their cargo, though there were conflicting reports on whether anyone was hurt. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed ambulances rushed to the area to treat the injured, while the Times of Israel suggested there were no reports of injuries.

While an official with an “Iran-backed militia” in Baghdad confirmed there had been an airstrike, he claimed only one truck had been targeted and did not mention casualties.

The attack comes hours after a drone strike on an Iranian munitions facility in Isfahan province. Israel was reportedly responsible for that attack, according to US officials cited by the Wall Street Journal. Tehran condemned it as a “cowardly” assault meant to spread “insecurity,” confirming its air defenses had brought down one drone and blown up two others.