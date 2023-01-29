icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Jan, 2023
Explosions reported in Iran

The country’s defense ministry says a drone attack was thwarted 
Explosions reported in Iran
social media footage

Iran was attacked using drones, the country’s Defense Ministry announced on Sunday. One device was shut down by an air defense system, while the other two "fell into defensive traps and exploded."

"This unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and caused minor damage to the workshop's roof," the ministry said in a statement cited by a state media outlet, IRNA. 

"(The attack) has not affected our installations and mission... and such blind measures will not have an impact on the continuation of the country's progress," it added, without providing details on whom Tehran considers responsible for the attack. 

The deputy governor of the Isfahan province reported, prior to the military’s statement, that the explosion occurred "in one of the centers" of the defense ministry. Local authorities noted that no one was hurt. 

Earlier, Iranian social media reported loud blasts across the country. 

The news comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel over Tehran's nuclear program. Iran denies Israeli allegations that it is planning to develop nuclear weapons. While multiple Middle Eastern media outlets reported that Israel had launched a military operation against Iran, the Israeli government and military have yet to make an official statement. 

On January 28, there was also an explosion in the north-west of Iran, at an oil production plant in the city of Azarshahr in the province of East Azerbaijan.

