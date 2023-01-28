icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Jerusalem struck by second shooting in 24 hours

Two people were seriously injured by gunfire, Israeli officials have said
Israeli security forces in Jerusalem’s Silwan neighborhood, January 28, 2023. ©  Ahmad Gharabli / AFP

Two people were severely wounded and hospitalized after a gunman opened fire in Jerusalem on Saturday, Israeli police said. They stated that the suspect, who is just 13 years old, has been “neutralized.” 

The victims are a father and a son, aged 47 and 22 respectively, the Haaretz newspaper reported, citing the nation’s rescue service.

According to police, the suspect was shot by two armed civilians who carried licensed guns.

“An identity check of the terrorist, who was wounded and overpowered, reveals him as a 13-year-old resident of East Jerusalem,” they said on Twitter.

The incident took place in East Jerusalem’s Silwan neighborhood hours after seven people were killed and three more injured outside one of the city’s synagogues on Friday night. That assailant was a 21-year-old Palestinian from East Jerusalem. He was killed by officers.

Israel bombs Gaza following deadly raid
According to the police, 42 people were arrested following Friday’s attack, including “members of the terrorist’s family.” Security forces have been increased across Israel and the West Bank, with police placed on the “highest” alert level.

On Thursday, Israeli security forces raided the Jenin refugee camp in the northern part of the West Bank. Officials said the army intended to arrest three terrorism suspects, who opened fire and were killed. Local authorities reported that nine Palestinians died in the raid.

Several rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel on Friday morning. Israel responded by striking targets in Gaza, which officials said belonged to the Hamas militant group.

