icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jan, 2023 10:01
HomeWorld News

Fighter jets crash during drills in India

A pilot was killed in an accident involving an Su-30 and a Mirage 2000, the authorities say
Fighter jets crash during drills in India
FILE PHOTO: Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force. ©  AFP / Prakash Singh

Two fighter jets crashed during training flights over central India early Saturday, military and civilian authorities have said. One pilot was killed in the incident, according to the Indian Air Force.

A Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30 and French Mirage 2000 aircraft went down in the Morena district in the state of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted. It was later announced that debris from one plane was found in Madhya Pradesh, and the other hit the ground in the nearby state of Rajasthan.

Videos on social media show the remains of the aircraft and a huge blaze at one of the crash sites.

According to reports, the planes took off from Gwalior Air Base in Madhya Pradesh for scheduled drills. Contact with the aircraft is said to have been lost at around 5:30am local time.

There is speculation in the media that the two planes may have collided mid-air. So far, however, there have been no official comments on the cause of the incident.

The Indian Air Force confirmed the loss of two of its planes in a tweet. “One of the three pilots involved, sustained fatal injuries,” it said, adding that an investigation has been launched.

The other two other pilots were rescued and rushed to hospital, according to the local administrator in Madhya Pradesh, Ankit Asthana.

READ MORE: US military grounds some of its top fighter jets – media

Russia’s Sukhoi Su-30 is a two-seat multirole fighter jet, which has been around since the mid-1990s. The Mirage 2000 fighter, produced by French company Dassault Aviation, was introduced in the mid-1980s. It is available in both one- and two-seat modifications.

Top stories

RT Features

‘If this is not evil, the evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction
‘If this is not evil, the evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction FEATURE
Marat Safin: The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country
Marat Safin: The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country FEATURE
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials?
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘If this is not evil, the evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction
‘If this is not evil, the evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction FEATURE
Marat Safin: The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country
Marat Safin: The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country FEATURE
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials?
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Fake whistleblowers and the praises they don't deserve
0:00
26:13
‘It’s to kill Russians’: Going Underground speaks to the ‘Mozart Group’ in Ukraine
0:00
30:34
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies