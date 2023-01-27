icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jan, 2023 08:04
HomeWorld News

Trump reacts to Ukraine tank plans

The former US president has issued a plea to “get this crazy war ended”
Trump reacts to Ukraine tank plans
FILE PHOTO: Former US President Donald Trump at an event in Palm Beach, Florida, November 2022. ©  AP Photo / Andrew Harnik

Washington’s decision to send M1 Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine could bring the world closer to a nuclear conflict, former US President Donald Trump has warned.

“FIRST COME THE TANKS, THEN COME THE NUKES. Get this crazy war ended, NOW. So easy to do,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday. The 45th president has argued in the past that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine would not have happened had he still been in office.

Republican Congressman Troy Nehls suggested in a Fox News interview on Thursday that President Joe Biden should call Trump and that Trump could later call Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We must stop this war, and Donald Trump can do it,” Nehls said.

The Abrams tank “requires an enormous amount of logistical support,” Nehls said, adding that, instead of additional military aid to Kiev, the US should focus on other crises in the world and on issues at home. “We’re depleting our munitions. It’s going to take years for the industry to catch up.”

US and NATO on path to full-fledged military conflict in Europe – Moscow
Read more
US and NATO on path to full-fledged military conflict in Europe – Moscow

Biden announced plans to deliver 31 tanks to Ukraine on Wednesday. Britain, meanwhile, promised to provide Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2 tanks. Germany has agreed to send 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks and allowed Poland and other European countries to hand over their own Leopards to Ukraine. 

Moscow has maintained that the flow of foreign weapons will not change the course of the conflict and will only lead to more deaths. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned this month that any Western-supplied tanks “will burn” on the battlefield.

Russia’s deputy envoy to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Maksim Buyakevich, said on Thursday that by deciding to the heavy armor to Ukraine, the US and other NATO members were “deliberately escalating the military standoff” with Moscow.

“This is a straight path into a full-blown conflict in Europe,” Buyakevich said.

Top stories

RT Features

The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials?
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials? FEATURE
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield?
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield? FEATURE
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials?
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials? FEATURE
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield?
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield? FEATURE
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Glacier guardian: Looking into the ice to understand our past, present and future
0:00
25:52
CrossTalk: Kiev’s propaganda
0:00
24:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies