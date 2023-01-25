icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jan, 2023 13:53
HomeWorld News

Mail-bomb spree suspect arrested in Spain

Six explosive packages were sent late last year to different recipients, including the Ukrainian embassy
Mail-bomb spree suspect arrested in Spain
FILE PHOTO. ©  NurPhoto via Getty Images

Spanish authorities have arrested an elderly suspect allegedly behind a mail-bomb campaign late last year, which resulted in an employee at the Ukrainian embassy sustaining a minor injury. Earlier this month, The New York Times claimed that Russia had directed the perpetrator – which Moscow dismissed as a complete fabrication.

On Wednesday, Spain’s La Sexta TV channel reported that the suspect, a 74-year-old retiree from the northern province of Burgos, is reportedly not known to be a member of any political group. He will be brought before a judge next Friday, according to the broadcaster.

The report claimed that authorities had managed to obtain valuable clues from a parcel sent to the European Union Satellite Center at Torrejon Air Base. Since the bomb did not go off, police managed to collect the suspect’s DNA and a sample of his cursive, the article suggested. It was the handwriting that led officials to believe that the perpetrator might be a senior, La Sexta revealed.

Moreover, the envelope itself was apparently peculiar. Police went on to analyze CCTV footage from the Post Offices from which the packages had been mailed, and also checked all the recent buyers of the particular envelope. All these efforts enabled investigators to pinpoint the likely suspect, the report said.

Explosive package found in US Embassy in Madrid READ MORE: Explosive package found in US Embassy in Madrid

Over the weekend, The New York Times ran a report claiming that Moscow had orchestrated the bombing campaign, by directing a “white supremacist militant group.” The Russian embassy in Spain was quick to rubbish the publication as having published a “fantasy,” pointing out that the article presented no evidence.

The attacks in question happened in late November and early December 2022. The particular incident that attracted much media attention saw an explosive parcel arrive at the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in the Spanish capital. An employee sustained minor injuries as a result.

Letter bombs were also sent to the US embassy in Madrid and to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s residence, as well as to Spain’s Defense Ministry, a satellite center at Torrejon Air Base, and to the Instalaza arms factory in Zaragoza, which manufactures grenade launchers intended for Ukraine.

Media reports suggested at the time that Spanish police believed a single person was behind the terror campaign as opposed to a group. At the time, officials also reportedly ruled out the involvement of Russian intelligence services.

Top stories

RT Features

NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield?
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield? FEATURE
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control FEATURE
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield?
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield? FEATURE
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control FEATURE
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of electric vehicles
0:00
27:2
CrossTalk on Ukraine: How it ends
0:00
27:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies