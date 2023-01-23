Yevgeny Prigozhin: The Americans fear my Wagner organization, because they know we can kick their asses

The founder of the Russian PMC replies to a US decision to include his company in a list of transnational criminal organizations

The formal inclusion of the Wagner PMC by the US government on its list of transnational criminal organizations took place just a few days after the organization experienced success on the battlefield in Soledar. This is aside from the fact that Washington has been lobbing various accusations at Wagner for several years. RT asked the private military company’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin what he thinks explains these latest moves from the US. Here is his reply:

Good is always fighting evil in this world. The Wagner PMC is a force. It’s part of Russian power. And this power is always on the side of good.

Of course if we philosophize, then for some the Wagner PMC is good, and for others it’s evil. But it is evil for our enemies. America and Russia are sworn enemies, and this is an established fact, whatever your views.

The Americans want to break Russia up into small pieces, and then take on China and its other rivals, in order to remain the largest and most powerful country on earth. This is all part of the debate over whether we will have a multipolar or a unipolar world. And so far the US has been doing a very good job of that. Take the USSR as an example.

The Wagner PMC has not committed any crimes. Others spend their days trying to pin various crimes on us in different parts of the world. But, unlike America’s paramilitary forces, the Wagner PMC eliminates only enemies of peace and commits no crimes. Of course, if you employ double standards, you can dig up dirt on anyone.

But then we should ask these questions: Who dropped the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki without any consequences for themselves? Who arranged wars and revolutions in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Mozambique, Central Africa, and so on? Some of these countries later turned to the Wagner PMC, which put an end to these wars with an iron fist. So if we consider the Wagner PMC a criminal organization, then the US is a powerful crime syndicate, which lives on the money of the whole world. Accordingly, compared to this crime syndicate, the Wagner PMC is more like the vice police.

I know many secrets that are very upsetting for the Americans. I have witnesses who remember how CIA officials trained Osama Bin Laden and brought bags of money and weapons to ISIS in Syria and other countries. They were preparing outlaws and terrorists all over the world so that there would be trouble everywhere – in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America. It was only supposed to be peaceful on the dreamy blue island called the United States.

Most world powers try not to clash with America. Those regimes that do fight back are usually declared anti-democratic, then criminal, and then terrorist. PMC Wagner is not a country or a regime; rather it is a young and unbridled force, which is why it’s so feared by the Americans. They tried to destroy this force at Deir ez-Zor [Syria] in 2018, but it has recovered its spirit and is able to look into the eyes of the personification of global evil without fear.

It is very important to note that we have never behaved aggressively towards the Americans, but, nevertheless, we have not accepted rudeness from them. On more than one occasion, we have caught armed groups and American intelligence officers who tried to harm the Wagner PMC and organized assassination attempts. Each time we kicked their asses and let them go in peace (there is plenty of video footage), and, before sending them home, we fed them lunch and dinner.

That’s why the Americans are perplexed: we don't touch them, but we also don't let them push us around. That's why they are so upset. We don’t want what's theirs, but we won't give up what's ours. Oh, man, you really hit a nerve. I think I've answered in full.