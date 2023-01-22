icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jan, 2023 19:58
HomeWorld News

India blocks BBC 'propaganda piece'

The mini-series ties Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a bloody and fatal ethnic riot
India blocks BBC 'propaganda piece'
FILE PHOTO: Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat state legislature elections in Ahmedabad, India, December 2, 2022 ©  AP / Ajit Solanki

India has blocked the sharing of a BBC documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on YouTube and Twitter, government adviser Kanchan Gupta announced on Saturday. Slammed for its “colonial mindset” by the country's Foreign Ministry, the series examines the PM’s alleged role in instigating ethnic violence in 2002.

The Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asked YouTube to block clips of the documentary, and requested that Twitter remove more than 50 tweets linking to the YouTube videos, Kanchan Gupta, an adviser to the ministry, wrote on Twitter.

Both social media platforms have complied with the ministry’s instructions, Gupta added.

Gupta described the documentary – which has not been aired in India – as “hostile propaganda” and “anti-India garbage.” He claimed that allowing it to be viewed would undermine “the sovereignty and integrity of India,” and could inflame ethnic tension.

India accuses BBC of ‘colonial mindset’
Read more
India accuses BBC of ‘colonial mindset’

The first episode of ‘India: The Modi Question’ aired on Tuesday. Charting the Hindu PM’s rise to power with a focus on his policies toward India’s Muslim minority, the series opened by examining accusations that Modi failed to prevent the massacre of hundreds of Muslims in 2002.

Modi was chief minister of the state of Gujarat at the time when a train carrying Hindu pilgrims was assailed by a Muslim mob before it caught fire, killing 59 people. A wave of retribution followed, with Hindus ransacking mosques and murdering Muslims. After several weeks of rioting, 1,044 people were dead, around three quarters of them Muslim.

A government commission found that the fire was started by the Muslim mob, although this conclusion has been disputed. While Modi was accused of allowing the violence to rage, he was cleared in 2012 of any involvement following a probe by India’s Supreme Court.

Earlier this week, India’s Foreign Ministry called the documentary “a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative,” with a spokesman declaring that “the bias, the lack of objectivity and, frankly, a continuing colonial mindset, is blatantly visible.”

Top stories

RT Features

The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine FEATURE
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine FEATURE
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Europe’s drastic swing to the right
0:00
26:41
United we fall? Mikatekiso Kubayi, Researcher at the Institute for Global Dialogue associated with UNISA
0:00
27:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies