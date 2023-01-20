icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jan, 2023 22:35
HomeWorld News

US Navy SEAL killed in Ukraine

Washington says the Iraq and Afghanistan veteran was a deserter from the American military
US Navy SEAL killed in Ukraine
FILE PHOTO ©  US Army / Sgt. Patrik Orcutt

The US Navy confirmed on Friday that a member of its elite SEAL force was killed in eastern Ukraine, but said that Naval Special Warfare Operator Daniel Swift was in “active deserter status.”

Swift died on January 18, from injuries sustained in combat with Russian forces, an unnamed US Navy official told reporters in a background briefing.

“We can confirm the recent death of a US citizen fighting in Ukraine,” the State Department said in a statement, which did not name Swift. “We are in touch with his family and providing all possible consular assistance. Out of respect for the privacy of the family during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add.”

Swift’s service record showed that the Oregon resident enlisted in 2005 and received medals for taking part in the Global War on Terrorism, and the campaigns in both Afghanistan and Iraq, according to Time magazine. He was listed as going absent without leave (AWOL) in March 2019.

US national dies in Ukraine – media READ MORE: US national dies in Ukraine – media

President Joe Biden’s administration has officially discouraged Americans from enlisting in the “foreign legion” formations set up by the government in Kiev. At least eight US citizens who did so anyway have been killed in the fighting over the past year. 

Unofficially, US, UK and other NATO special forces have been active in Ukraine since before the hostilities escalated in February 2022. French media testified to the presence of British and American special operators in April. This was confirmed in December by General Robert Magowan, former commandant of the Royal Marines since promoted to general staff duty. Magowan said the Royal Marines had engaged in “discreet operations” in a “hugely sensitive environment and with a high level of political and military risk.”

Poles killed in Ukraine to get ‘American’ burial – media READ MORE: Poles killed in Ukraine to get ‘American’ burial – media

In August, British media revealed the existence of the ‘Mozart Group,’ an ostensibly private and crowdfunded outfit led by Andrew Milburn, a retired US Marine Corps colonel. Milburn has since inadvertently revealed the Ukrainian army’s massive casualties in the Donbass and had some choice words for the leadership in Kiev.

Washington maintains that the US is not a party to the conflict, though it has committed billions of dollars in financial aid and military supplies to Ukraine and publicly pledged to support Kiev “for as long as it takes” for Russia to “lose.” Moscow has warned the West that sending weapons and “mercenaries” to Ukraine will only prolong the conflict and risks a direct confrontation.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Under Nazi siege: How St. Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
Under Nazi siege: How St. Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Under Nazi siege: How St. Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
Under Nazi siege: How St. Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: WWIII has started?
0:00
25:3
The cost of food amid surging inflation
0:00
24:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies