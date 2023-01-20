icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jan, 2023 17:27
HomeWorld News

Foreign minister dies after heart attack at cabinet meeting

Gabon’s Michael Moussa Adamo was rushed to a military hospital, but to no avail
Foreign minister dies after heart attack at cabinet meeting
Michael Moussa Adamo greets a Chinese delegation at Leon Mba International Airport in Libreville, Gabon, January 20, 2023 ©  AFP / Steve Jordan

The foreign minister of Gabon died on Friday after suffering a heart attack during a meeting of the country’s cabinet. Michael Moussa Adamo, who was a close ally of President Ali Bongo, had previously served as ambassador to the US.

Moussa Adamo “sat down at the start of the cabinet meeting and began to feel unwell,” a government source told AFP. The government confirmed that he suffered a heart attack and was rushed to a military hospital, where he died just after midday “despite efforts by specialists” to save his life.

President Bongo mourned Moussa Adamo’s death on Twitter, describing him as “a very great diplomat, a true statesman.” The foreign minister “was first of all a friend, loyal and faithful, on whom I could always count,” Bongo added.

Moussa Adamo, who was 62 years old, had worked with Bongo for over two decades. He was made Bongo’s chief of staff when the latter was Gabon’s defense minister in 2000, and became special advisor to the president following his election in 2009. Moussa Adamo went on to serve as Gabon’s ambassador to the US between 2010 and 2020, defense minister between 2020 and 2022, and foreign minister since last March. 

Top stories

RT Features

‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Under Nazi siege: How St. Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
Under Nazi siege: How St. Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Under Nazi siege: How St. Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
Under Nazi siege: How St. Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: WWIII has started?
0:00
25:3
The cost of food amid surging inflation
0:00
24:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies