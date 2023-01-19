icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jan, 2023 01:51
HomeWorld News

New Zealand PM explains surprise resignation

Jacinda Ardern will leave office early next month, ending her stint as the world’s youngest female head of state
New Zealand PM explains surprise resignation
FILE PHOTO ©  AP / Hans Weston

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced her resignation, saying that five years in office had left her exhausted and that she did not have the energy needed to continue in the role.

Ardern announced the decision on Thursday afternoon, saying she had reflected on her future as PM during the summer break for the New Zealand parliament and determined she would prefer to spend more time with her family.

“I’m leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility. The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not,” she told attendees at the Labour Party’s caucus retreat in the city of Napier. “I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple.”

Man who issued death threats to PM spared jail time READ MORE: Man who issued death threats to PM spared jail time

Ardern’s term will end on February 7, and a new general election is scheduled for October 14. After leaving the PM’s office, she will remain the electorate MP for Auckland’s Mount Albert region until April.

“This will give me a bit of time in the electorate before I depart, and also spare them and the country a by-election,” Ardern added.

Taking office in 2017, Ardern is currently the world’s youngest female head of state. It remains unclear who could replace her, however, as deputy leader and finance chief Grant Robertson said he would not seek the position despite being considered an immediate frontrunner. Labour now has one week to determine if another candidate can earn more than two-thirds support among the Labour Caucus. Should they fail to select a new leader, the contest would broaden to a vote involving the entire Labour Party.

Top stories

RT Features

Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history FEATURE
Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine?
Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine? FEATURE
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history FEATURE
Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine?
Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine? FEATURE
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Negotiated settlement?
0:00
24:37
Access to education
0:00
26:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies