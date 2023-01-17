icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jan, 2023 14:26
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Production of upgraded iconic Russian rifle kicks off in India

New Delhi and Moscow have launched a joint venture to make new Kalashnikov AK-203
Production of upgraded iconic Russian rifle kicks off in India
FILE PHOTO. AK-203 rifles on display. ©  roe.ru

A joint Russian-Indian joint enterprise to manufacture the upgraded Kalashnikov AK-203, has produced its first batch of the assault rifles, Rosoboronexport, the Russian state agency for international arms trade, announced Tuesday.

The enterprise, Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited, is set to supply India’s military and aims to achieve “100% localization” of rifle production in the future, according to the agency.

“The Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, produced the first batch of 7.62mm Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles. The start of deliveries to the Indian army is expected to begin shortly,” Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev said in a statement, lauding the “reliable partnership” between Moscow and New Delhi.

India’s imports of Russian oil increase 33 times – data READ MORE: India’s imports of Russian oil increase 33 times – data

The enterprise will be able to export its products to third countries, Mikheev added.

The joint venture was created late in 2021, building and expanding on previous direct sales of the weapon to India. The new localized production contract, valued at an estimated $620 million, envisioned production of over 600,000 AK-203s on Indian soil, local media reported at the time.

The AK-203 is part of the ‘series 200’ of Kalashnikov assault rifles, bringing modern small-arms ergonomics together with classic powerful caliber. The rifles of the type boast an adjustable stock, various rails to attach additional equipment, as well as better accuracy, compared to earlier models of the weapon.

Top stories

RT Features

Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Access to education
0:00
26:14
Iranian protests worldwide
0:00
26:27
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies