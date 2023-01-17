icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jan, 2023 09:05
HomeWorld News

Big Pharma lobbied to censor calls for affordable Covid-19 vaccines – Twitter files

Drugmakers sought to quash a campaign to waive patents for poor nations, internal documents reportedly show
Big Pharma lobbied to censor calls for affordable Covid-19 vaccines – Twitter files
FILE PHOTO ©  Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Western biotech firms pressured Twitter to censor calls for sharing their Covid-19 vaccine patents and making low-cost generic treatments, according to a new tranche of Twitter files. The companies also funded a nonprofit that created tools to fight misinformation, but declined to flag misleading claims by Big Pharma.

The lobbying efforts by companies including BioNTech, Pfizer and Moderna were detailed on Monday by The Intercept writer Lee Fang, based on internal Twitter communications. It’s his second contribution to the Twitter Files, a series of reports by several journalists, who were offered access to the platform’s documents by Elon Musk, after he bought the company.

One episode that Fang reported happened in December 2020. Nina Morschhaeuser, a lobbyist for Twitter in Europe, shared with colleagues a warning she received from the firm BioNTech and the German government about a campaign that could violate Twitter’s terms of service.

The campaign advocated making the vaccines more accessible to poorer nations by relinquishing patent protection. Morschhaeuser forwarded a request from BioNTech to “hide” posts by activists targeting the drugmaker’s account. It’s not clear what action Twitter took, if any.

Another part of the story was about Public Good Projects, an NGO that created tools to identify and report alleged misinformation about public health, including the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Its Stronger campaign got $1,275,000 in funding from biotech firms, according to tax returns which Fang reviewed.

CEO Joe Smyser described the work as a good-faith effort to remove false information online. But The Intercept said some of the tweets it flagged for the platform were legitimate policy debate, such as criticisms of vaccine passports.

Stronger also didn’t target apparent misinformation beneficial to its funders, such as a November 2022 claim by the industry group PhRMA that 4.4 million US jobs could be threatened by waiving vaccine patent protections. Smyser said his job was to encourage people to get a vaccine.

Big Pharma made billions of dollars in Covid-19 vaccine profits. Its attempts to “stifle digital dissent during a pandemic, when tweets and emails are some of the only forms of protest available to those locked in their homes, is deeply sinister,” Nick Dearden, director of Global Justice Now, told The Intercept.

READ MORE: US spies pushed Twitter to censor ‘anti-Ukraine narratives’ – media

When discussing in December 2020 how vaccine equity activists could engage in “spammy behavior,” Holger Kersting, a Twitter spokesperson in Germany, pointed to three posts that he said potentially violated terms of service. Two of them came from Terry Brough, a now 74-year-old retired British bricklayer.

He laughed off the high-profile attention, telling Fang that while he was “no Che Guevara,” he prided himself on being “an activist, a trade unionist, and a socialist” and wished he could do more.

Top stories

RT Features

Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Access to education
0:00
26:14
Iranian protests worldwide
0:00
26:27
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies